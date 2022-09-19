As we all know in today’s time fashion face-offs are quite common. Its not always just us who are inspired by a celebrity’s fashion style. But sometimes, either its a coincidence or a style inspiration that celebs usually encounters in their life. Yes, today we are actually going to inform you about two absolutely stunning B-town divas who are on our fashion face-off list. Kiara Advani and Gauri khan- they have time and again proved that they cannot go wrong with their fashion choices. Let’ have a look at how these two celebrities wore the same outfit but in their own way.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Gauri Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Teases Maheep Kapoor - Watch Funny Video

GAURI KHAN

Gauri Khan is an absolute boss lady and we cannot deny that. Her fashion choices commonly reflect towards more western and Indo-western style. Again, the diva truly turned to be classic gorgeous number into a full-length black cutout dress from the Label Galvan London. The ensemble features spaghetti straps, plunging neckline, an extravagant pure faux-cutout that not only broke the monotony of black, but also served as an ideal outfit for the night. Gauri added a distinctive look by styling a single accessory that is her ravishing diamond necklace. She kept it simple and elegant, we must say. Talking about the glam picks, Gauri went with subtle smokey eyeshadow, perfect brows, blushed cheeks, neutral lip shade and dazzling highlighter. For hairdo, she went with loose curls in her tresses that matched with her outfit beautifully.

KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani is the most stylish and talented actress of the Bollywood. She has never failed to impress fans with her impeccable style sense and trendy wear. Talking about the look, Kiara went with the same outfit ahead, she embraced the same Galvan London in July this year. However, the diva dressed the look in a distinctive manner. She ditched the accessories completely and let the outfit do the talking. For makeup, Kiara opted for something subtle, nude lips hade, light contour and dewy base was good-to-go. For hairdo, She went with simple loose curls like Gauri Khan. That's all!

Well, who wore the outfit better? Kiara Advani or Gauri Khan