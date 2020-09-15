Celebrated interior designer, film producer, a Mother Gauri Khan dons many hats. Adding another feather to her hat, Gauri recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her debut as an author with a book about her journey as a designer. Also Read - COVID-19: Researchers Predict That COVID-19 Will Become A Seasonal Virus
The 49-year-old interior designer wrote this coffee-table book during the pandemic. Khan said the book would be “visually appealing”, and guide both “aspiring designers” and people who want to learn about design in general. “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The coffee-table book, tentatively titled “My Life In Design”, will be released in 2021 under Penguin’s ‘Ebury Press’ imprint, they said. Also Read - Sunny Leone Tries Aerial Yoga For The First Time To Keep Herself Fit
Excited about this coffee-table book with @penguinindia . One of the best shoots I’ve done. Thanks @avigowariker ! @beautybyg_thelook @mehakoberoi @stylebyami @billysiddiqi @mileeashwarya19 @bottomlinemedia #Repost @archdigestindia ・・・ Gauri Khan’s (@gaurikhan) design journey started long before she took it up professionally and established her eponymous brand Gauri Khan Designs (GKD). It was through passion projects, a keen interest in interiors, and her innate talent to visualise a space that made her realise her love for design. She reveals, “I discovered my talent while doing up my own home. I realised it was something I loved deeply, but it has been a long journey that I hope to showcase through my coffee-table book.” # The pandemic-induced pause in our lives, not only made us homebound, but also made us realise the importance of physical spaces around us. Khan’s book hopes to lend inspiration, and also showcase a treasure trove of never-seen-before photos of her work, family and residence. She says, “The lockdown gave me time to work on this coffee-table book. It will contain exclusive project pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design.” # Gauri Khan’s coffee-table book tentatively titled ‘My Life in Design’ is set to release in 2021 and will be published by Penguin (@penguinindia) under the Ebury Press. More in #linkinbio Photo: Avinash Gowarikar (@avigowariker) Writer: Kriti Saraswat-Satpathy (@kriworks) #architecturaldigest #ADIndia #gaurikhan #coffeetablebook #news
“The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon,” said Khan, who owns Gauri Khan Designs (GKD), a well-known interior design company. She is also the co-founder and co-chairperson of the film production company Red Chillies Entertainment with her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan. According to the publishers, Khan’s journey as a designer — be it renovating her own home, the homes of several Bollywood A-listers, including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, or designing commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, spas, hotels, show apartments and various turnkey projects — has been an “original and exciting story”.
Besides giving readers an insider’s view of her life and experiences as one of the most sought after interior designers in the country today, the book also promises to be a treasure trove with “never-before-seen photos of her work, family and residence”.
“The pandemic has brought several learnings, and it has forced us to slow down, look around and ponder. As most of us are working from home there is renewed interest in creating our own happy space to keep us positive and motivated through these trying times.
“I am delighted that Gauri Khan has decided to share her design philosophy and open up her home for all the readers. I am excited to be working on the book, and I look forward to publishing it,” said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India.
(With inputs from PTI)