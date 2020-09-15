Celebrated interior designer, film producer, a Mother Gauri Khan dons many hats. Adding another feather to her hat, Gauri recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her debut as an author with a book about her journey as a designer. Also Read - COVID-19: Researchers Predict That COVID-19 Will Become A Seasonal Virus

The 49-year-old interior designer wrote this coffee-table book during the pandemic. Khan said the book would be “visually appealing”, and guide both “aspiring designers” and people who want to learn about design in general. “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The coffee-table book, tentatively titled “My Life In Design”, will be released in 2021 under Penguin’s ‘Ebury Press’ imprint, they said. Also Read - Sunny Leone Tries Aerial Yoga For The First Time To Keep Herself Fit

“The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon,” said Khan, who owns Gauri Khan Designs (GKD), a well-known interior design company. She is also the co-founder and co-chairperson of the film production company Red Chillies Entertainment with her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan. According to the publishers, Khan’s journey as a designer — be it renovating her own home, the homes of several Bollywood A-listers, including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, or designing commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, spas, hotels, show apartments and various turnkey projects — has been an “original and exciting story”.

Besides giving readers an insider’s view of her life and experiences as one of the most sought after interior designers in the country today, the book also promises to be a treasure trove with “never-before-seen photos of her work, family and residence”.

“The pandemic has brought several learnings, and it has forced us to slow down, look around and ponder. As most of us are working from home there is renewed interest in creating our own happy space to keep us positive and motivated through these trying times.

“I am delighted that Gauri Khan has decided to share her design philosophy and open up her home for all the readers. I am excited to be working on the book, and I look forward to publishing it,” said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India.

(With inputs from PTI)