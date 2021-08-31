We need a source of solid motivation to drive us out of the bed and go back to the gym or get a membership of the gym. The will of sleeping for the extra five minutes wins over all the time. Yasmin Karachiwala, the celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer has a different take on this approach. She has initiated an intense workout challenge to help burn calories and sweat.Also Read - Wondering if You Should Include Retinol in Your Skincare Routine? Read on

Instagram, the next stop for fashion and fitness, Yasmin posted a seven-day fitness challenge along with several variations of the squat. Her caption reads, "Burn! Shred & Sweat cause, YK300Challenge is here. The most exciting and intense challenge! 7 days, 7 different exercises, 7 different body parts. YK300Challenge."

Check out the Instagram Post:

She explained the course of the challenge that has to be done for the entire week. She said, "1 exercise each day, 5 variations with 20 repetitions with 3 up-cycles and on the 7th day we are gonna smash it with 1000 repetitions."

Yasmin has 300 squat challenge planned already for day 1. Out of the seven days of workout, she listed five more exercises that have Cross Arm Front Squat (20 Reps), Frog Squat Dumbbell Swing (20 Reps), Dumbbell Moving Squat (20 Reps), Dumbbell Sumo Squat to Lateral Lunge (20 Reps), and Crisscross Squat Jumps (20 Reps).

Along with this, she also posted a list of do’s and don’ts. The list of do’s contained 8 glasses of water, a handful of nuts, 2 servings of fruits, 2 servings of vegetables, daily exercise and sleep of 7-8 hours. Whereas the list of don’ts has soda, alcohol, dairy, red meat, pasta and sugar.

Are you ready to take up this challenge?