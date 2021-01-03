We all have waited for 2021 with anticipation and positivity after a harsh 2020. Wondering what’s in store for you this year? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani talks to india.com and predicts the year for our readers. Here’s she talks about people with the zodiac sign Gemini. Munisha talks about all the aspects of a person’s life and tries to help you with your plans and future decisions. Read on: Also Read - Virgo Astrological Prediction 2021 by Munisha Khatwani: Best Year at Career, Take Care of Health

Love Prediction for Gemini: Gemini men you will have a new approach towards love. You will be a little more practical, analytical towards your love life. The card also shows emotional wish fulfillment for you. One of your desires will be fulfilled, you can get into a relationship, or you may get married this year. You will get justice in your love life this year. Gemini, you must your wisdom as far as your love life is concerned. This year, you will see a lot of transformations which will be for the higher good. Also Read - Taurus 2021 Astrological Prediction:Fine at Love Front But Career is a Slight Problem, Read on

Career Predictions For Gemini: It is time to juggle certain things in your career, it is time to weigh the pros and cons. It is time for you to stay balanced as far as your career is concerned, you will take a lot of mature decisions. You will be travelling a lot for business, work in 2021. You will get justice in terms of finance if you have anything legal going on, after May it seems favourable. The second half of the year is much more favourable for you. You must stay careful of someone cheating on your finances. Be alert! Also Read - Scorpio 2021 Astrological Prediction: Stars in Your Favour But a Few Things Need Attention

Health Prediction For Gemini: You will be very balanced and positive. You will be working towards the betterment of your health. You might join some fitness center to improve your overall health. Stars are with you as far as health is concerned, you may also overcome any health ailment that you’ve been suffering for a long time.

Family Prediction For Gemini: You may not achieve the success that you desire in your family life, but eventually you will get success. There could be some problems or arguments and the struggles will continue in 2021. You must use your judgment accurately, don’t be over-emotional about anything.

Angel Message: you are ready for some positive changes; angels are supporting you. And 2021 sees you getting into new adventures and new positivity.

Watch the video here: