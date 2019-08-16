Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy only and usually disappears after giving birth. During pregnancy, the placenta makes hormones that can lead to a buildup of glucose in your blood. Usually, your pancreas can make enough insulin to handle that. If not, your blood sugar levels will rise and can cause gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes usually happens in the second half (second trimester) of pregnancy. A gynecologist will check to see if female have gestational diabetes between weeks 24 and 28 of their pregnancy. Any woman can develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy, but they are at an increased risk if:

• body mass index (BMI) is above 30

• had gestational diabetes in a previous pregnancy

•one of the parents or siblings has diabetes

• females who are over the age of 35 yrs

• polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Most women who have gestational diabetes can deliver healthy babies. However, gestational diabetes if not carefully managed can lead to uncontrolled blood sugar levels and cause problems for both mother and child. you have gestational diabetes, your baby may be at increased risk of: Excessive birth weight, Early (preterm) birth and respiratory distress syndrome, High Blood Pressure (Preeclampsia).

Women with gestational diabetes need to check their blood sugar frequently. Blood sugar is affected by pregnancy, by what you eat and drink, how much physical activity you get. You may need to eat differently and be more active. You also may need to take insulin or medicines. Treatment for gestational diabetes aims to keep blood glucose levels equal to those of pregnant women who don’t have gestational diabetes.

Pregnancy causes the body’s need for energy to change, blood sugar levels can get fluctuate. It is important to monitor your blood glucose levels at home to check that you are able to manage gestational diabetes and that your blood glucose levels are within the target range. This is to ensure appropriate treatment can be administered and changed as necessary by your doctor.