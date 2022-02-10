Wondering how to make your Valentine’s day look more special and stunning? How about pampering your skin with proven Ayurvedic skincare rituals to get a natural radiance that compliments your dress for the date?Also Read - 5 Luxury Stays in North India Where You Can Take Your Partner This Valentine's Day

Here are some of the best natural skin care tips which you can follow alongside your daily Ayurvedic skincare routine to pour yourself some extra love on this Valentine's day.

Try Detox Therapy

This is a technique in which you spend 1-2 minutes before showering to dry brush your skin. Make sure you use a body brush with soft bristles. This practice not only stimulates your lymphatic system for detoxification but also enhances blood circulation. Remember that you should dry brush your skin before doing self abhyanga. Use a soft brush or vetiver roots can also be used to scrub Also Read - Numerology Tips For Valentine's Day: Lucky Colour to Wear And Lucky Gift For Your Partner as Per Your Birthdate

Warm Oil Massaging Before Bath

Self abhyanga is a well-known Ayurvedic ritual to keep your skin nourished and moisturized naturally with the goodness of herbal oils. In this procedure, you need to apply warm Ayurvedic oil to your skin and give it a gentle massage for a few minutes. Then, you should wait for 30-45 minutes to let your skin absorb the oil and then go for a bath.

If you cannot figure out which Ayurvedic body oil should be used for your skin type, then you can rely on cold-pressed sesame oil for self-abhyanga.

Abhyanga oil : Almond and Olive oil base add a few drops of Vetiver and Sandal oil to rejuvenate yourself from heat and leave a pleasant aroma to the body.

Use Herbal Exfoliating Cleanser

Ayurveda emphasizes using ubtan powders to exfoliate your skin gently. These natural herbal scrubs not only eliminate the accumulated dead skin, dirt, and other pollutants from your skin but also give your skin a gentle cleanse without stripping away its natural oils.

Try this Ubtan for Summer :To Besan powder add the powders of Rose petals, Lemon peel, Vetiver, and Sariva mix all the powders and rub on the oiliated body to remove excess oils and balance the body

Treat Your Skin With Essential Oils

Add a few drops of essential oils into a bucket of water and use it for bathing. Essential oils such as lavender oil, lemongrass oil, sandalwood oil, or sweet basil oil not only brightens up your skin but also keeps your mood elevated for the Valentine’s Day date.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water, i.e at least 2-3 liters of water throughout the day is very important for your skin to look healthy, hydrated, and radiant. It is best to have a glass of antioxidant-rich fruit juice(Water melon or Musk melon or Sugarcane juice) in the morning. Also, avoid having caffeinated drinks, alcohol, or cold water to maintain your skin health.

Eat Healthy

Including loads of fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables in your everyday diet works wonders for your skin. Broccoli, cucumber, leafy greens such as spinach, coriander, kale, seeds, nuts, apple, watermelon, etc. are some of the nutrient-rich foods you can have on a daily basis to keep your skin barrier healthy from inside. Also, cut down on sugars, junk, excessive salty and spicy foods, deep-fried, and other processed foods.

Sleep Well

Your skin rejuvenates itself by repairing and replacing the damaged cells when you are asleep. Hence, having a sound and undisturbed sleep of 7-8 hours can bring the natural beauty spark on your face the next morning. Refrain yourself from using your mobile before sleeping and after waking up to avoid stressing your eyes. After all, you want an energetic and happening date with your special one.

Infuse few drops of Lavender essential oil or Sandalwood essential oil on dried leaves and leave it in a corner to have pleasant sleep

(Inputs by Dr Sridevi Gaddam, a qualified Ayurvedic Doctor and a lead formulator for Vedix -India’s 1st customized Ayurveda based beauty brand. She comes with an expertise of over 20 years.)