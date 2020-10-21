Needless to say, sleeping is necessary for the optimum functions of your body organs. But, did know that getting good sleep can save you from COVID-19? Yes, you read that right. This is how important sleep is. It can protect you from common ailments and can keep your immunity strong. As far as the link between the novel coronavirus and sleep is concerned, here is how they are associated. Also Read - COVID-19 And Diabetes: How Coronavirus Can Cause High Blood Sugar Levels in Both Kids and Adults - Here Are Warning Signs

How Sleep Saves You From COVID-19?

Sleep is essential as it helps your body repair damaged tissues, organise new information, and improve immunity. During various studies in the field, scientists have found that sleep and the circadian system play a significant role in regulating your immune function. According to experts in the field, when you follow a normal sleep-wake cycle, the level of undifferentiated T-cells (act as body's soldiers) and pro-inflammatory cytokines (act as body's weaponry) increase in your body. However, when you are awake, the numbers of immune cells increases in your body along with a peak in the activity of anti-inflammatory cytokine. This clearly means that compromising on your sleep can negatively affect your body's defences and increase your likelihood of suffering from severe ailments.

Notably, when you are at sleep, toxins in your body get neutralised and chemical messengers also known as neurotransmitters in your body calm your body and mind. Not getting even 7 hours of sleep every day can prevent your body from resting and rejuvenating. This will have a direct impact on your brain and immunity. You will feel anxious and tired.

How Inadequate Sleep Increases Your Risk of Suffering From COVID-19

Sleeping less than 5 hours a day can lower your immunity and can make you severely ill in case you contract COVID-19. Also, when you do not get proper sleep, you feel lethargic as a result of which you start compromising with precautionary measures like wearing a mask, maintaining hand hygiene, etc. This increases your risk of contracting the novel virus.

This means, sleeping less makes you more susceptible to the deadly virus than others who get enough sleep daily. Notably, poor sleep is also associated with the onset of cardiac disease, respiratory illness, and cold.

Too Much Sleep is Also Not Recommended

The way poor sleep affects your health negatively, sleeping more than required is also not healthy for your body. It can cause problems including backache, headaches, obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, etc. Too much sleep also makes you lethargic and reduces your metabolism that further makes you obese and more prone to diseases. Also, it increases the accumulation of toxins in your body. Excessive sleepiness can reduce alertness too.