Amidst the ongoing pandemic, weddings that were planned to be executed on a grand scale, are now becoming intimate with just close family and friends attending them. The big fat Indian weddings have now turned into mellow and low-profile occasions. Though the number of guests arriving at your wedding may not be as you imagined and the decor may also not look as prettier as planned earlier, you cannot compromise with one thing and that's your wedding attire. It should look as dreamy as you are.

Being a bride, you should get dressed for your special day as per your comfort and style. As the wedding is going to be intimate, you do not have the burden to impress others. This is one of the good things about mellow weddings. Now is the time to support local craftsman and homegrown labels. Pick a wedding outfit that represents you. It should be light enough to make you feel free. Overdressing is something you should stay away from.

For a low-key wedding, you can opt for a toned-down silk or Banarasi saree that's yellow and red as these hues are considered auspicious in the Indian tradition. Ladies who prefer versatile outfits, should definitely don a classic six-yard. Kanjeevaram, chikankari and chiffon are other fabrics that you can opt for. But, ensure your look remain modest.

Wearing a lehenga can also be a good choice but do not go for heavy ones. You can pick an embroidered skirt and pair it with a simple blouse for a daytime ceremony. For the night wedding, you can choose traditional Resham and chikankari outfit with intricate embroidery. As far as the colour of your lehenga is concerned, you can experiment a little and go for classic tones like pastels, silver, gold, and emerald.

We are sure you are going to look like the most beautiful bride in the word no matter what attire you opt for. Wish you a very happy married life ahead!