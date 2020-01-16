The marriage season is finally here. And, it’s time to be the star on your big day. If you are one of the soon-to-be brides, you must have already started shopping and planning the occasion. On the wedding day, every bride wants to look the most beautiful version of herself. But, the tiring affair can make you look dull and ruin your special day. Amidst a series of rituals and preparations, you must not forget to pamper yourself and your skin. For that, you need to follow a bridal beauty routine.

When it comes to grooming your hair or getting flawless skin, what can be better than using natural concoctions? Well, that’s why we bring to you some of the effective home-made mixtures that can make you look glowing and beautiful on your wedding day. Read on to know about them.

Turmeric Paste

Containing strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric can fight against free radicals and prevent skin damage. It contains a compound called curcumin that can keep your skin glowing and supple by boosting the production of collagen. You can prepare turmeric paste by mixing turmeric powder with gram flour and milk. Now, you can apply the concoction on your face and let it stay for at least 15 minutes. Then, wash with plain water.

Aloe Vera Face Pack

Aloe vera can provide your skin, a natural glow by rejuvenating the skin. It is known to have healing and nourishing properties. To prepare aloe vera face pack, you need a tablespoon of aloe vera, milk, honey, and a pinch of turmeric. Mix them well and apply on your face. Wash with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Baking Soda Paste

Baking soda is known to have antibacterial properties that help in preventing skin infection. Also, it can neutralize your skin’s pH by exfoliating dead skin cells. You can prepare baking soda paste by mixing 1 tablespoon of baking soda, olive oil, and honey. Mix the ingredients well and apply the concoction on your face. Massage your face in a circular motion and leave it for at least 10 minutes. Post that, wash with cool water. Do not forget to apply a good moisturizer after rinsing.