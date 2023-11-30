Home

Getting Party Ready? 6 Makeup Hacks To Try This Wedding Season by Shahnaz Husain

The wedding season is here and every other week there is a relative, a cousin or friend’s ceremony in place. After the light make-up used during the summer months, winter seasons bring trends of brighter and more intense make-up. But willing to try something new this season? Also something last minute? Fret not here are some expert-recommended makeup tips to try this season.

MAKEUP HACKS FOR WEDDING SEASON

Bold Eyes: Smooth, glowing skin with bold eyes and lips are ruling the trends. However, the make-up trend still continues to move towards the natural look, with a non-shiny, fresh skin texture. Go for a healthy, radiant look, with a flawless finish. The trend is for glowing skin, created with highlighters. Trendy Blush: Leave out the glitter where highlighting is concerned, but use the highlighter on the high points of the face, like cheekbones and under the brows. To emphasize the highlighted areas, go for extra touches of blush-on. Go for a rosy blush. Bronze and pink blush for cheeks is also catching on. Proper Brow Finish: If you wish to be trendy, natural-looking brows should frame your eyes. Achieve fuller brows with light feathery strokes with an eyebrow pencil. Dramatic Eyeliner: Black-lined eyes continue to be in and so will liquid eyeliner. In fact, liquid eyeliner is best for achieving a dramatic look for the eyes. But the coloured liner is catching on. In fact, you can incorporate colour in many ways for the eyes. A thick line of coloured shadow can be used above the line of black eyeliner while lining the lower lid only with coloured shadow. One can also use coloured shadow over the entire lid, blending it well. Classic blue or any other colour of your choice can be used as eyeliner to line the eyes. The coloured liner would help to brighten the eyes. Or, go for grey or brown eye shadow and apply a line of black eyeliner close to the lashes on the upper lid. A useful tip is to smudge the liner and then apply it again. Cat Eye Look: The cat-eyed look is still popular and the liner can be extended outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes; like wings. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes. Shimmery Eye Shadow: A touch of gold or silver shadow can be added at the inner corners if you wish to follow fashion trends. For gala evenings and parties, you may want to try gold, silver or bronze shadow to line the eyes over your eyeliner on the upper lid. Highlight under the brows with gold, ivory or a light-coloured eye shadow. Mascara: Mascara is very much in. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply. Apply it both above and below the upper lashes, for a thicker look. Apply mascara on the upper lashes, extending the lashes outwards and slightly upwards at the outer corners. Apply on lower lashes too. Wait for a while and apply a second coat. Then brush out the lashes, with a small eyelash brush. Make the lashes appear thicker by applying powder between two coats of mascara. Glossy Lips: As for lips, lip gloss is back. The dramatic red for lips will continue to be the trend, also giving way to different shades of red. Lush, glossy lips will be in. Burgundy is a colour that will be popular, along with browns, like copper. The use of lip-liners, the same colour as your lipstick will still be trendy to line the lips before applying lipstick. The idea is to prevent lipstick from spreading. At the same time, the bare, neutral look may also rule trends, side by side, with glowing healthy skin and light pink lips and shadows. Apply lip gloss in the centre, after applying lipstick.

Apart from makeup, nails and bindi also help to amp up the look. Coloured nails will be “in” – using colours like classic blue, green, yellow. Yes, it is the right time to be adventurous! For Festivals, a Bindi is an integral part of make-up. Look for a decorative bindi, to match the colour of your dress. A bindi, studded with small sparkling stones, combined with a bright colour would be most attractive.

