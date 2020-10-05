Off late, everyone has been gushing about adding Ghee to the everyday diet. Whether you are on a specific diet or simply chugging your bulletproof coffee every morning, if you read up on the benefits of Ghee, you will come across a plethora of content. From your nutritionist to your gym trainer, everyone is vouching for Ghee. So, what’s the buzz about? Let’s dive in. Also Read - Acid Reflux Medicines May Raise Diabetes Risk, Warns Researchers

What is Ghee? Also Read - A Fashion Guide To Flaunt Your Baby Bump in Style

It is butterfat, also known as clarified butter. It is made by heating the butter, which helps in separating water, salt, and milk solids, which leaves concentrated golden butterfat. This golden butterfat comes from milk fat and it can be digested easily and has high nutritional benefits attached to it. It has an aromatic flavor. This superfood has been used in Indian households for decades. Also Read - Ankita Konwar Sheds Light on Minimalism, Sustainability, Mindfulness, And Responsible Living

Why Ghee is considered a Superfood?

This decade-old ayurvedic ingredient has seen huge popularity in recent years as it helps in shedding those extra kilos. Ghee is rich in proteins, iron, sodium, calcium, vitamin A, D, E, and omega fatty acids.

Ghee is filled with vitamins which reduces fat. Vitamin A and E act as a strong antioxidant. It also helps in boosting immunity.

This decade-old superfood has many hidden health benefits

1. Enables weight loss: Ghee contains healthy fats which promotes weight loss.

2. Boosts energy and immunity: It is high on proteins and vitamins which boosts immunity and energy.

3. May reduce the risk of cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes: Ghee has a natural source of Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) that improves heart health, weight, and blood glucose regulation amongst other health benefits.

4. Controls cholesterol: Thanks to its omega-3 fatty acids property, it improves heart health and reduces cholesterol.

5. Improves digestion: Butyric acid present in ghee acts as a detoxifier and improves digestion.

Fun fact: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview revealed that she eats ghee and it keeps her body, mind, and soul happy. She adds it in her dal, parantha, and in every meal possible.

You must eat Ghee without fear, doubt, or guilt. So, will you add this superfood to your daily diet?