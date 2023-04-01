Home

Gigi Hadid Turns on Desi Charm in Gold & White Embellished Saree With Statement Bangles – See Viral Pics

Gigi Hadid amazed Indian hearts with her desi look at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)'s grand opening in Mumbai - See viral pics from the event!

Many international stars, including Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and others attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in addition to well-known Bollywood personalities. Gigi also addressed the media and struck sexy poses for the cameras. The supermodel made several jaws drop with her desi look in Mumbai. Gigi Hadid wore a sexy gold and white-coloured saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired her traditional attire with an extravagantly embroidered blouse featuring a sexy, deep plunging neckline. Gigi Hadid completed her ensemble with large bangles and earrings. She wore her hair in a high bun with a traditional centre part.

GIGI HADID SLAYS IN GOLD & WHITE SAREE AT NMACC – WATCH

Gigi Hadid’s breathtaking look in gold and white saree won hearts in India. People showered immense love in the comment section of the viral video. One of the users wrote, “Can’t take my eyes from her😩.” Another user wrote, “Omg, she is looking so beautiful.” The third one said, “Goddess of the goddesses 😍.”

GIGI HADID OOZES OOMPH IN ABU JANI & SANDEEP KHOSLA’S SAREE

Gigi Hadid wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s gold and white saree for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre day 2 event. She wore a chikankari saree drape, a modest skirt, a gorgeous cropped sleeve blouse, powerful tassels, and South Indian temple jewellery. Gigi Hadid’s traditional outfit was further accentuated with striking, gold zardozi borders, and crystal and sequin embellishments. The supermodel’s outfit was painstakingly hand embroidered at their atelier in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

For the unversed, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, opened its doors on March 31. It has been dubbed a first-of-its-kind space in the field of the arts. The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre, and The Cube are three performance-specific venues in the structure, located inside the Jio Global Centre.

What are your thoughts about Gigi Hadid’s traditional look at NMACC?

