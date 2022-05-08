Side-Effects of Ginger: Ginger, also known as Adrak, is a popular spice used in a variety of cuisines. This root vegetable has a warm, pungent flavour and many therapeutic properties. This is why ginger is used in many home remedies to cure common ailments such as colds, coughs, digestion issues, stomach pain and even bodily aches and other health issues. However, many people consume too much ginger, which can cause major health problems.Also Read - Food Tips: Keep Spring Allergies at Bay by Including These 3 Healthy Food Items to Your Diet

Excess ginger use can lead to cardiac problems, diarrhoea, and can increase the risk of miscarriage. It may also react with medications and reduce blood pressure. Herbalists recommend not to consume more than four grams of ginger in one day. When consumed in high amount, ginger can produce heartburn, gas, bloating, nausea, and stomach discomfort. However, many of us are aware of the potential negative effects of this beautiful herb, even if we are aware of its benefits and treatments.

Though ginger may not affect everyone, it can give us cause for concern without realising it. Given below are the adverse effects of ginger, and precautions that one must be aware of. Read on.

5 Side Effects of Ginger that you must know:

Cardiac Problems: Heart palpitations are one of the negative effects of ginger on the heart. Ginger is known to cause heart palpitations, blurred eyesight, and insomnia in high dosages. It can also result in low blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks. It is highly advisable to consume this root in a low dosage.

Pregnant Women Should Avoid: Early uterine contractions are a negative effect of Ginger that should be avoided during pregnancy. This is why it is recommended that pregnant women avoid or limit their intake of ginger during this time. Excess ginger can also cause severe heartburn and acid reflux during pregnancy. Ginger’s effects on an unborn baby are yet to be proven, therefore it’s best to avoid it.

Harmful for diabetic patients: Excessive consumption of ginger can be harmful for diabetic patients. It can lower the blood pressure in the body that might cause dizziness and exhaustion .Too much ginger, combined with other diabetic medications, can be quite risky. Before taking Ginger, it is always an advisable to seek medical counsel.

Stomach Upset: Ginger increases bile production, which improves digestion. If your stomach is empty, however, this may result in excessive gastric stimulation, resulting in digestive irritation and an upset stomach. The active ingredient in ginger, is considered to irritate the stomach, causing it to create more acid. This could make you feel uneasy.

Skin and Eye Allergic Reactions: In some cases, too much ginger might cause allergic reactions. Rashes on the skin, as well as redness in eyes, dyspnea, itching, swollen lips, itchy eyes and throat discomfort, are the most common symptoms of this condition. In such instances, it is best to stop using the medication and visit a doctor right away.

Having ginger in moderate amount can avoid these complications.