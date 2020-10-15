Global Handwashing Day 2020: Handwashing is significant to improve health and save the lives of millions from infectious diseases. In current times, no matter how you emphasize the need to wash hands, it won’t be enough. This year, Global Handwashing Day will serve a great purpose. This international campaign will help in creating awareness about the importance of keeping hands clean at a time when we need this basic habit to be followed by everyone more than ever. Global Handwashing Day is observed every year on October 15 to help people around the globe in improving their handwashing habits. Notably, poor hand hygiene can have both direct (illnesses, loss of lives) and indirect impacts (increased absenteeism rates at schools and offices, loss of business, economy etc.). Also Read - India Among Top 10 Countries With Worst Handwashing Culture. Know Who Stands First

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), you should wash your hands at least for 40 to 60 seconds using clean water and soap. Today, as we celebrate the Global Handwashing Day, here we tell you a 7 step-by-step guide to wash your hands. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Fears, Few Delhi Schools to Use Robot Pepe To Teach Kids About Handwashing

7 Steps of Washing Your Hands

– Firstly, wet your hands using running water. Apply soap on your hands and rub your palms to get foam. Also Read - Knowledge and practices of handwashing 'abysmally poor':study

– Rub the back of your left palm using your right hand and also interlace the outstretched fingers. Repeat the same process with your left hand. Make sure each area between your fingers is properly cleaned.

– Now, place your palms together and again interlace your fingers.

– Interlock your fingers by bending them with the palms facing each other and slightly move your fingertips to clean the remaining dirt.

– Now, hold the thumb of your left hand using your right hand and rotate your fingers in the clockwise and anticlockwise direction around the thumb. Repeat it with the alternate hand.

– Put your palms together and rub them in a circular motion.

– Clasp the wrist of one hand using another and clean it by rubbing in clockwise and anticlockwise fashion. Repeat with the alternate hand and then rinse off using running water. Either allow your hands to air-dry or use a clean towel to do so.