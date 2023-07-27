Home

Global Sustainability Summit 2023 Concluded With Successful Discussions on Environmental Sustainability, Impact on Everyday Life and More

Policy Makers to UN ambassadors graced the occasion of Global Sustainability Summit GSS 2023 held in Delhi.

Lifestyle is just not driven by what we eat, wear or live like. A lot depends on how we live the lifestyle we wish. Every bit of lifestyle impacts our environment in nuanced ways sometimes, we don’t even realise. From travelling, eating, using plastic when shopping, etc, there is a certain amount of carbon footprint that we all leave behind. With the rising perils of global warming and environmental degradation, it is imperative to spread awareness and take required actions. And this awareness also needs to start at the ground level, among kids, youth, and the future of the world.

Therefore, here is where organisation of environment summits, and conclave play a vital role. Recently, the Global Sustainability Summit GSS 2023, concluded in Vigyan Bhawan, on 20th July; had brought together 700+ Invited Guests, including Distinguished Ambassadors, UN Diplomats, Public Policy Expert, Scientific Advisers on Sustainability, Eminent Jurist and Global Thought Leaders, Prolific Thinkers, who participated from nook and corner of the world. Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) would profusely thank everyone for joining such a Global Summit that facilitated meaningful discussions, and debates and fostered connections across borders in this historical Sustainability Summit at the heart of the capital city of India, New Delhi.

Hon’ble Minister of State Of the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change Shri Ashwini K. Choubey Ji joined as the Chief Guest and recognised the successful school students who won various positions in national competitions in Sustainable School Program, organized on the eve of 15th-year Celebrations of Indian Institute of Sustainable Development IISD and Carbon Minus India.

IISD along with its initiative Carbon Minus India (CMI), with Hon’ble Director General Dr. Srikanta K. Panigrahi Ji’s Leadership, are Celebrating 15 years of their Dedicated Service to the Nation and the Planet. IISD-CMI as Global Public Policy Think Tanks and Scientific Research Institutes from India, in the field of Sustainability and Decarbonisation; we take Pride in Presenting GSS 23.

