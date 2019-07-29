These dessert recipes by expert chefs are to die for! Try making them and treating your family. We are sure you will have them asking for more.

Gluten-free Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

1. Eggs – 5 Nos

2. Sugar – 200 gms

3. Almond powder – 200 gms

4. Melted Butter – 125 gms

5. Melted Dark Chocolate – 250 gms

PREPARATION METHOD:

1. Mix sugar, almond powder, eggs, and melted butter.

2. Once mixed well, add melted chocolate to this mixture.

3. Mix well until the mixture is thick.

4. Bake for 30-40 minutes at the oven temperature of 160˚C.

By Pastry Chef Namal Kalubowila, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, Sri Lanka

Raspberry macarons

Ingredients

Raspberry Macaron:

100 grams almond powder

180 grams icing sugar

100 grams egg whites, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

35 grams castor sugar

a few drops of pink gel paste food color

Raspberry Filling:

75 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

3-4 tablespoons raspberry filling

METHOD:

Macaron:

Baking sheets lined with parchment paper.

Place the almond powder and confectioners’ sugar in a food processor and process until finely ground (about 1 to 2 minutes). Sift the mixture to remove any lumps.

In the bowl of your electric mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar gradually add the superfine sugar, and continue to beat, on high speed, until the meringue just holds glossy and stiff peaks. Once the almond mixture is completely folded into the meringue.

Fill a pastry bag with the batter. Pipe rounds of batter onto the parchment paper. Let the macarons sit at room temperature for about 30-60 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 150* C. Bake the macarons for about 16-20minutes, Remove from oven and place the baking sheet on a wire rack. Let the macarons cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet. Place the macarons on a wire rack to cool completely.

Raspberry Filling: In a bowl beat, or whisk, the cream cheese with the mascarpone cheese until nice and smooth with no lumps. Stir in 3-4 tablespoons of raspberry jam until well combined. Place in a small piping bag.

To Assemble macarons: Start with two cookies of about the same size. Pipe a round of raspberry filling onto the flat bottom side of one cookie. Take the second cookie and place it (top side up) on top of the filling to sandwich the two cookies together.

By Chef Shiva, Delice, Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road