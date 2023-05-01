Home

Gluten Intolerance: Symptoms, Treatment to Cure Allergy And Inflammatory Condition

A person who is sensitive to or intolerant to glutens like wheat, barley, and rye may feel uncomfortable and bloated after consuming gluten-containing foods.

Gluten Intolerance: When you have gluten intolerance, you suffer after consuming gluten like wheat, cereals, bread, pasta, and others. According to some research, some people may not be intolerant of gluten but rather of a specific carbohydrate that is present in many meals. Their bodies don’t properly absorb carbohydrates. They become ill when it ferments in their digestive tracts. Did you know that some people have a gluten intolerance from birth, while others get it as they age? However, it’s more common in women, anyone can have a gluten intolerance.

Ayurveda doctor and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda reveals that grains like rye, barley and wheat contain gluten, which helps them keep together and keep it flexible. Foods like bread and spaghetti would be much more likely to crumble if gluten were absent. The health expert further shares common symptoms, causes and how to treat gluten intolerance.

WHAT ARE GLUTEN INTOLERANCE SYMPTOMS?

Stomach bloating and digestive problems

Diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting

Tiredness, fatigue, body aches

Bone or joint pain

Headaches, depression, anxiety, brain fog

Numbness

Itchy skin (dermatitis herpetiformis)

WHAT ARE SOME COMMON REASONS FOR GLUTEN INTOLERANCE?

Some research shows that people may not be sensitive to gluten but to a certain carbohydrate found in many foods. Their bodies don’t absorb the carbohydrate as they should. It stays in their gut and ferments, causing sickness.

Genetically modified seeds are a rather modern agricultural phenomenon, where seeds have been modified to contain specific characteristics such as resistance to herbicides or resistance to pests. In the event, they have also become difficult for the human digestive system to break down.

The leaky gut syndrome causes undigested food and unhealthy bacteria to start leaking into the bloodstream causing autoimmune response and food intolerances.

HOW TO COMBAT GLUTEN INTOLERANCE?

Replace gluten with other easy-to-digest healthier options like millet. They are a highly varied group of small-seeded grasses, widely grown around the world as cereal crops or grains for fodder and human food. Here are other millets to incorporate into your daily diet.

Pearl Millet (Bajra) Finger Millet (Ragi) Amaranth (Ranjhira) Buckwheat Millet (Kuttu) Barnyard Millet Foxtail Millet Kodo Millet

These foods are easier to digest and rarely cause intolerance when well-cooked. And maybe because they are less expensive or easier to grow, these seeds haven’t been genetically modified much and retain their original nature so far.

