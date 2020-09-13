Fads can fade, but classic trends like polka dots never go out of fashion. The retro, but playful polka dots can be youthful addition to anyone’s wardrobe. It’s a style for all seasons and remains a timeless option for women of all ages. Pair it with denim or club it with a sari, you can mix and match this vintage trend with other bold colours as well. Take fashion inspiration from these Bollywood divas and let your playful sight shine through these humble dots! Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Driver Reveals Sara Ali Khan And Late Actor Were Not in Touch After Thailand Trip

Recently actor Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy on Instagram and broke the internet with the happy news. Anushka’s sheer black polka dress grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The gorgeous frilly full-sleeved dress is by a Los Angeles based designer Irene Nicholas, which costs Rs 45000. This is not the first that Anushka pulled off a polka dot dress, she has worn polka dot in different variations on several occasions in the past. Also Read - Experiencing Creation of Life! Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Virat Kohli Comments 'My Whole World'

Model and newly turned mother and Natasa Stankovic’ also wore the same dress while she was expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Actor Ananya Pandey has been giving us major fashion goals with a lot of looks recently. She pulled off a retro and sporty look in a black polka dot cold shoulder crop top and a high waist micro mini polka dot skirt.

Actor Radhika Madan looked pretty in a plunging neckline polka dot blouse with an A-line skirt. She colour-blocked her look with statement neon pink earrings and neon pink pumps.

Actor Sara Ali Khan looked like a dream in a monochrome off-shoulder polka dot dress, the actor combined her look with a pair of high heels, minimal makeup.

TV actor Jennifer Winget is a hottie and her fashion game goes wrong. She rocked the polka dot dress and kept her make minimal.

