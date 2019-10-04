Also known as a myocardial infarction, a heart attack is a condition that occurs when the blood to the heart gets blocked due to the accumulation of fat, cholesterol, or any other substance in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Notably, in case the plaque breaks and forms a clot, which by any chance reaches to the arteries feeding blood to the brain, the condition will lead to a stroke. And, this can be fatal.

A heart attack is characterised by signs and symptoms like aching sensation in chest, nausea, heartburn, shortness of breath, cold sweat, fatigue, sudden dizziness etc. If you face any of such discomfort, you are advised to immediately consult a doctor. Otherwise, your condition may turn into complications like arrhythmias, hypoxemia, myocardial rupture etc. and can even claim your life. To prevent an episode of heart attack, you basically need to be healthy and active. Here we help you with some natural ingredients that can help you keep the condition at bay.

Garlic

Capable of reducing the production of bad cholesterol and increase the production of the good one, garlic cloves can prevent the accumulation of plaque in the blood vessels. Also, consuming this wonder plant can keep your blood pressure under control.

Ginger

Popular for its digestive and anti-flatulent properties, ginger can promote your heart health. This herb can potentially prevent clot formation and improve the circulation of blood in the body.

Green tea

Being jam-packed with antioxidants, green tea can improve the health of cells that form the blood vessel’s innermost lining. Also, its daily consumption can improve the level of good cholesterol and reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the body.

Guggulu

Containing ketonic steroid compounds called guggulsterone, guggul can potentially reduce the levels of plaque that is responsible for accumulating on the inner walls of the arteries and cause a heart attack.