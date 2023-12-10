Home

Going For a Wedding? 5 Tips to Avoid Overeating And Still Enjoy Shaadi Fervour

It is a season of weddings and its is not easy to resist all the scrumptious delights. However, it may lead to overeating, but here is how one may be able to avoid it.

Shaadi ka season has arrived. Every other day is a celebration. Sometimes it can be a 5 day long festive fervour or a single-day party. But dancing and food are constant. Weddings are joyous occasions filled with delicious food, tempting desserts, and endless glasses of champagne. While indulging in the celebration is natural, it’s easy to overeat in such a festive atmosphere.

Later, overeating can lead to digestive discomfort hindering the celebrations. Therefore, it is always better to be safe than sorry. While resisting aromas is challenging, avoiding overeating is doable. Heer are few basic tips to remember and avoid overeating at weddings.

TIPS TO AVOID OVEREATING AT WEDDINGS

Hydrate with water: Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger. Carry a water bottle with you throughout the wedding and sip regularly. Staying hydrated will help you feel fuller and reduce the urge to snack. Be mindful of your portions: Weddings often have buffets and passed hors d’oeuvres, making it easy to go overboard. Use a smaller plate to control your portions and consider serving yourself twice instead of piling everything on one plate. Plan your meals: Before the wedding, eat a healthy and filling meal. This will curb your hunger and help you resist temptation later. Choose options high in protein and fiber, as they promote satiety and keep you feeling fuller for longer. Chew Properly: Don’t rush through your food. Savor each bite and chew thoroughly. This helps with digestion and allows your brain to register the fullness signals, preventing you from overeating. Choose your indulgences: Don’t try to resist every temptation. Instead, choose a few items you truly enjoy and savor them in small, mindful portions. This allows for celebratory indulgence without overdoing it. Take breaks: Don’t spend the entire evening near the food tables. Take breaks to chat with friends, dance, or simply enjoy the atmosphere. This will help you take your mind off food and prevent mindless snacking. Listen to your body: Pay attention to your internal hunger and fullness cues. Don’t force yourself to eat past the point of comfortable fullness. Stop when you feel satisfied, not stuffed.

Opt for water or unsweetened tea instead of sugary sodas or cocktails. These high-calorie beverages can contribute to overeating. Celebrate responsibly Enjoy the festivities, but be mindful of your alcohol consumption. Alcohol can lower your inhibitions and make it harder to control your food intake. By following these tips, you can enjoy the celebratory atmosphere of a wedding without overindulging. Remember, moderation is key to maintaining healthy habits and feeling your best during this special occasion.

