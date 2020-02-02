Majorly used as a wrinkle muscle relaxer, Botox can help get rid of severe underarm sweating and for cosmetic improvements. It is quite effective in removing wrinkles and treating muscular conditions. Produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, botulinum toxin is used to make Botox. This bacteria is found in forests, soil, and lakes. It is also present in intestinal tracts of fish and mammals. Additionally, shellfishes and crabs have this bacterium in their organs.

Though Botox is considered minimally invasive, improper use of botulinum toxin can be poisonous. You will be surprised to know that a single gram of this neurotoxin can kill around 1 million people and a few kilograms can claim the lives of the entire human population on earth. Its high concentration can lead to various severe complications or you can say side-effects. Here, we tell you about some of them.

The side-effects of Botox use can be both short term and long term. Mild complications that you may experience after its application include pain at the injection site, swelling, dizziness, asthma, etc. Unusual Botox side-effects can be these:

Bruising

You may experience transient bruising and mild pain where the injection has been given. This may also give you headaches which will gradually go away in 24 to 48 hours.

Flu-like signs

Within a few hours of getting Botox injection, you go through mild health problems like fever, cough, frame ache, infection, etc. However, they are not to be fearful of. The signs will disappear in 3 to 5 days on their own. In the case of major discomfort, you can have over-the-counter medications.

Facial paralysis

Botox injections can have an unwanted side-effect that can affect your appearance for a while. Your facial expressions may be compromised post getting this wrinkle-reducing injection. You may experience drooling, crooked smile, a problem in guffawing, etc. You may also not be able to shed tears.