The much-awaited and anticipated 78th annual Golden Globe kick-started on Sunday, February 28 but with a virtual twist. It was a refreshing change witnessing Hollywood actors bringing their fashion A-game despite the limitations due to the Coronavirus. Nominees zoomed-in from across the world to attend the award ceremony.

Following a two-month delay, for the first time in history, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey conducted a bicoastal virtual ceremony by hosting from two different locations.

Check out some of the looks here:

Sarah Hyland: Sarah Hyland looked her fashionable best in a stunning red Monique Lhuillier gown at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie: Margot Robbie was among the first stars to grace Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet, even though virtually. Robbie looked chic in a Chanel ensemble, complete with a patterned ruffle dress, cinched belt, evening bag, and stilletos with pearl accents.

Amy Poehler: Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler kept things fresh in an adorable sequin black Moschino number ahead of the 78th annual awards ceremony.

Amanda Seyfried: Amanda Seyfried looked like a vision to behold in a backless gown as she prepped for the award ceremony. She rocked a custom Oscar de la Renta, with a floral off-the-shoulder halo.

Kaley Cuoco: In a glitzy strapless Oscar de la Renta gown, Harry Winston jewels, and Stuart Weitzman shoes, Kaley Cuoco looked absolutely stunning.

Tahar Rahim: Tahar Rahim, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion picture for his role in ‘The Mauritanian’, definitely got his look right for the night. The actor looked handsome in a Louis Vuitton suit ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

Leslie Odom Jr.: Up for two awards at this year’s Golden Globes, Leslie Odom Jr. looked dapper as ever in Valentino.

Daniel Levy: Daniel Levy, who has been nominated for Best Performace by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ upped his fashion game, dressed in a yellow suit.

Jackon Lee and Satchel Lee: Spike Lee’s children Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee are serving as the Golden Globes, 2021 ambassadors.

Maya Rudolph: Maya Rudolph stunned in a floral Valentino number, Jimmy Choo square-toed shoes, and Anna Kori jewels.

The 78th Golden Globes Awards will be recognizing movies and television shows under various categories, which are being viewed in more than 210 territories.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)