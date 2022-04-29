I have always maintained that internal health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep and exercise, stress, and nutritional deficiencies all reflect on the skin, making it dull and lifeless. Vitamins and minerals are imperative for healthy, youthful skin. Cut down on sugar, starch and fried foods and include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts and whole grains in your diet. Yoghurt is a wonder food.Also Read - Add These 5 Fruits in Your Diet For Glowing, Healthy And Youthful Skin

Exercise helps to add a healthy glow to the face by improving blood circulation to the skin surface. As for adequate sleep….it is a beauty treatment in itself. Stop burning the midnight oil!

"Cleansing" is the keyword for healthy skin. Cleanse morning and night, using cleansers according to skin type. Nighttime cleansing is a must, to remove make-up, oil, dirt and pollutants that have been deposited on the skin during the day. Rinse with plenty of water.

Tone the skin daily with rose-based skin tonic, or rose water. Toning stimulates blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow. Keep skin toner in a bowl in the fridge and soak cotton wool pads in it. Use them to wipe and stroke the skin. Then, pat the skin briskly with the cotton wool pads.

Moisture is most important to the skin. It helps to keep the skin soft, smooth and youthful. Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms……or spray-on Moisturizing Mist. Apply moisturizer on the face and work it into the skin smoothly and gently, using your fingertips. Wipe off the excess with tissues or cotton wool.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen before going out in the sun, to provide protection from both UV-A and UV-B rays of the sun. Both cause skin damage and premature ageing signs.

Exfoliate the skin with facial scrub once or twice a week. It can work wonders, removing dead cells and brightening the skin. Buy a facial scrub, or mix ground almonds with yoghurt. Apply it on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water.

Use a face mask twice a week. Mix half a cup of ripe papaya pulp with 2 teaspoons each oat and ground almonds and one teaspoon each honey and curd. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.