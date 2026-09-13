Gollala Gudi Temple: 12th-century Kakatiya marvel near UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple gets national monument status

Gollala Gudi has the appearance of a “Trikutalaya” temple, with an east-facing mandapa and three sanctums connected to a central pillared hall.

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12th-century Gollala Gudi temple in Palampet village (PC- Instagram)

A centuries-old temple in Telangana that had remained largely neglected has now received national heritage protection. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recognised the 12th-century Gollala Gudi temple in Palampet village, Mulugu district, as a “monument of national importance”. The move is expected to bring the historic temple under formal conservation and protection, while also putting its Kakatiya-era architecture and sculptures in the spotlight.

ASI Issues Gazette Notification

The ASI issued a gazette notification on August 31, declaring Gollala Gudi a monument of national importance under Section 4, sub-section (3) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (Act 24 of 1958).

The temple is located southwest of the Kakatiya Rudreshwara, popularly known as the Ramappa Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. According to the notification, Gollala Gudi is an important example of the architectural and sculptural traditions of the Kakatiya period, dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries.

Heritage conservationist Arvind Arya Pakide told HT, “The notification paves way for the conservation and statutory protection of the hitherto abandoned temple under India’s heritage conservation laws. Now, the ASI will take the responsibility of maintaining the temple, providing all the facilities including lighting, cleaning up the premises and providing security.”

What Makes Gollala Gudi Special?

Gollala Gudi has the appearance of a “Trikutalaya” temple, with an east-facing mandapa and three sanctums connected to a central pillared hall. The temple is known for its detailed stonework and richly decorated walls. Its roof edges feature elaborate designs, while the doorframes have finely carved rows of hamsas, or swans.

Another striking feature is the delicate perforated stone-screen work, which highlights the skill of Kakatiya-era artisans.

Sculptures Of Vishnu, Lakshmi And Ganesha

The main temple has a mandapa at the entrance that leads to the central shrine. The structure has three sanctums, with intervening spaces arranged towards the north, south and west. Several sculptures are carved into niches on the temple walls. They include figures of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Mahishasuramardini.

The temple stands on a raised platform decorated with animal motifs and floral designs.

In front of the main temple are two smaller shrines featuring beautifully carved sculptures of Dwarapalakas, or door guardians. The areas leading to these shrines are also decorated with intricately carved stone screens.

Telangana’s 10th Nationally Protected Monument

According to Pakide, Gollala Gudi is the 10th historical structure in Telangana to receive national monument status.

The other nine are Golkonda Fort and Charminar in Hyderabad, Warangal Fort in Warangal, the Thousand-Pillars Temple in Hanamkonda, Ramappa Temple and Shivalayam in Mulugu, the Janampet prehistoric site in Bhadradri Kothagudem, the Alampur temples in Jogulamba Gadwal district and the Ancient Mound at Kondapur in Sangareddy district.

What National Monument Status Means

With the new status, Gollala Gudi will come under the direct jurisdiction of the ASI. Activities around the monument will be regulated, including restrictions on construction in the protected area. “Now, this monument falls under the direct jurisdiction of the ASI, which regulates activities around the structure typically enforcing a 100-meter prohibited area (no construction allowed) and a further 200-meter regulated area,” Pakide said.

The heritage activist also said the ASI’s recognition could help bring greater attention to the temple. Once included in the list of national monuments, Gollala Gudi could attract more domestic and international tourists and help showcase Telangana’s Kakatiya heritage to a wider audience.