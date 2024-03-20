Home

Good Cholesterol Tips: How tp Improve HDL Levels? Nutritionist Speaks

Good cholesterol or HDL levels help in better functioning of the body. While control high levels of cholesterol is important, one should also focus on increasing HDL levels. Here is what expert has to say.

High-density lipoprotein or HDL is considered the good cholesterol that is required to transport excess cholesterol out of your arteries. Low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol is the unhealthy buildup of waxy substance in arteries that blocks oxygen and blood flow leading to severe health conditions like heart attack.

While it is important to lower bad cholesterol, improving good cholesterol is equally important.

According to celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, “To increase HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, often referred to as “good” cholesterol, you can incorporate these 4 dietary changes. These simple yet very effective changes can help you increase HDL cholesterol levels and improve your overall cardiovascular health. However, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, exercise routine or medication regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.”

Cholesterol is basically plaque build-up in coronary arteries that may disrupt the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in our cells. There are two types of cholesterol – good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol.

GOOD CHOLESTEROL: 5 EXPERT-BACKED TIPS TO INCREASE HDL

Get Moving: Regular Exercise, especially aerobic activities like walking, running or swimming can increase HDL levels. Healthy and Unhealthy Fats: Replace unhealthy fats with healthy fats such as those found in avocados, nuts, and seeds. Cow ghee also helps increase HDL levels. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Increase your intake f omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts, Omega-3s can raise HDL levels and improve overall cardiovascular health. Reduce Sugar: Reduce consumption of sugary foods and beverages as well as refined carbohydrates like white bread and pasta. These can lower HDL levels. Quit Smoking: Smoking suppresses HDL and increases the chances of all other health problems. Therefore, it is important to stop this habit right away.

Apart from these, weight management, limiting alcohol and incorporating a protein-rich, fibre-rich diet is essential to boost the process of increasing HDL levels in the body naturally.

