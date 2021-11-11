Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently seen making an appearance on the red carpet and the duo is back! On Wednesday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a grand entry at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City. This night commemorates and honours the veterans and military families at the Intrepid Museum.Also Read - Meghan Markle Looks Chic and Elegant in Rs 3 Lakh Valentino White Ivory Dress in Global Citizen Live Concert

For this occasion, Meghan chose to wear a trailing red ball dress, designed by Carolina Herrera. Her ensemble has a plunging neckline, flowing train and a fitted waist. Meghan paired it up with burgundy satin pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti. Prince Harry on the other hand wore a tuxedo with military pins. Also Read - PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Adar Poonawalla on Time Magazine's 100 ‘Most Influential People of 2021

Check out the Pictures Here:

For makeup, she went with her signature looks, subtle smokey eye, flushed cheeks and hair tied in a chic top knot bun. Both the Duke and Duchess wore red poppy flower pins, an acknowledgement to U.K’s own Remembrance Day on November 11. Also Read - Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Wins the Decade’s Most Popular Wedding Dresses

Other eminent personalities like Bon Jovi was also present. Bon Jovi has recently released a song unbroken that he had written as a tribute to vets who are struggling with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). On the eve of the Veterans Day holiday in America, the money raised will help in educational purposes for more than 50,000 students. Along with this, they also aim at proving free programs for veterans and military families and help in preserving the museum’s artefacts and collections.