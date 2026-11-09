Govardhan Puja 2026 date: November 9 or 10? Check shubh muhurat, puja timings, significance and rituals

Govardhan Puja 2026: Know why the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, why November 9 and 10 dates are creating confusion, and check the shubh muhurat, puja timings, significance and rituals.

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Govardhan Puja 2026

The Diwali festivities continue with Govardhan Puja, an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. Celebrated a day after Diwali, the festival marks the occasion when Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Braj and their cattle from heavy rainfall. Devotees celebrate the day by worshipping Lord Krishna, preparing special food offerings and expressing gratitude towards nature.

Govardhan Puja 2026 Date: November 9 Or 10?

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, according to the sunrise-based Panchang followed in New Delhi and Kolkata. However, some calendars mention November 9 as the festival date, which has led to confusion among devotees.

According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 PM on November 9 and ends at 2:00 PM on November 10. Since the tithi is present at sunrise on November 10, the festival will be observed on that day according to the sunrise-based calendar.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Shubh Muhurat And Puja Timings

The morning puja timings for Govardhan Puja vary depending on the location.

New Delhi: 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM

Kolkata: 5:46 AM to 8:00 AM

These timings are indicative and may differ across cities. Devotees should check their local Panchang before performing the puja.

Why Is Govardhan Puja Celebrated? Significance And History

Govardhan Puja is celebrated to remember Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting Govardhan Hill, also known as Giriraj. According to Hindu mythology, the people of Braj worshipped Lord Indra for rain. However, Krishna encouraged them to worship Govardhan Hill instead, as it provided them with food, shelter and other natural resources.

Angered by this, Lord Indra sent heavy rainfall and storms to the region. To protect the villagers and their cattle, Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger and provided shelter to everyone. He held the hill for seven days until the rain stopped.

The festival is also a reminder of the importance of nature, agriculture and cattle in our lives. It teaches people to remain humble, respect the environment and be grateful for everything that sustains life.

What Is Annakut? Why Is It Important?

Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut, which means a mountain of food. On this day, devotees prepare several dishes and offer them to Lord Krishna as a mark of love and gratitude.

The food is arranged in the shape of a mountain and offered to the deity before being distributed among devotees as prasad. Temples, particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, organise special Annakut celebrations.

How Is Govardhan Puja Celebrated?

Govardhan Puja is celebrated with different customs across India, especially in Mathura, Vrindavan and the Braj region.

Devotees prepare food offerings, perform special prayers and create symbolic Govardhan Hills using cow dung or food items. Cows are also worshipped in many households as they hold an important place in Hindu traditions.

Some devotees visit Govardhan Hill and perform Govardhan Parikrama, a religious walk around the hill. Special prayers and celebrations are also organised at Krishna temples.

While the rituals may differ from one region to another, the festival carries a common message of devotion, gratitude, humility and respect for nature.