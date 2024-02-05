Home

Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift Turns Midnight Queen in Schiaparelli Corset Gown And Statement Watch Choker- See PICS

Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift made a bold statement in a white couture gown paired with black opera gloves and a statement necklace featuring a watch dial as a pendant.

The 66th annual Grammy Award is surely a big hit with all the massive music artists being there in their best outfits. Among the final arrivals at Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift set social media on fire with her red-carpet look. The international music artist graced the event in a beautiful corset gown designed by Schiaparelli. There was a slide slit in her couture to add a bit of drama to the look. To showcase the vintage Hollywood charm, Taylor had a long trail attached to her couture gown.

Making a bold statement, Taylo walked the red carpet with the famous singer Lana Del Rey, dressed in all black. In this white dress, she surely looked like a princess right out of a fairytale story. The singer is renowned for her classics and dreamy ensembles with a touch of drama. Adding a sort of edge to her whole look, Taylor opted for a bold red lip, black gloves, and styled her hair in a vintage vibe.

To steal the spotlight, Taylor wore her custom-made Lorraine Schwartz vintage watch as a choker which appeared to be set to midnight. Moreover, she piled on 300 carats of diamonds, including a choker in black and white diamonds, with a vintage watch that we talked about earlier. Her hair was swept to the side in textured waves for a vintage old-world look.

Taylor Swift’s High-Slit Structured Gown Exudes Grace And Glamour

In the Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift is being recognized for her work on Midnights, and her outfit also screams the whole vibe of it! The international music artist won the “Album of the Year” award, four times in a row. Taylor Swift has surely made a historical record with her fourth Album of the Year award and has taken the internet on fire.

