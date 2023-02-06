Home

Lifestyle

Grammy Awards 2023: Doja Cat in Black Garbage Dress, Harry Styles Goes Shirtless – Who Wore What at The Red Carpet?

Grammy Awards 2023: Doja Cat in Black Garbage Dress, Harry Styles Goes Shirtless – Who Wore What at The Red Carpet?

From Cardi B wearing stunning creation by an Indian designer to Harry Styles arriving shirtless, Let's look at who wore what at Grammys 2023 red carpet.

Grammy Awards 2023: Doja Cat in Black Garbage Dress, Harry Styles Goes Shirtless - Who Wore What at The Red Carpet?

Grammy Awards 2023: The 65th edition of the Annual Grammy Awards is here and its massive than ever. The industry’s biggest music night is back with celebrities walking the red carpet and taking back home the prestigious award. Along with the parade of music stars comes some of the high-glamour fashion at the red carpet that we can’t just ignore. Grammy Awards is also known for the stunning red-carpet looks of celebrities from across the world. While the big wins are already making the headlines, let’s dive into some of the fiery looks that happened last night. From Cardi B wearing stunning creation by an Indian designer to Harry Styles arriving shirtless and much more. Let’s look at who wore what at Grammys 2023 red carpet.

Cardi B

Cardi B arrived on the red carpet dressed in a stunning cobalt blue gown by ace Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runway Italy🛍 (@runwayitaly)

Harry Styles

Music’s biggest fashion risk taker, Harry Styles didn’t disappoint us again. Harru choose going shirtless in Multicoloured harlequin jumpsuit. The singer flaunted the tattos on his arms and torso.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4:44 (@il0vezaayn)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made several jaws drop last night as she was seen in stunning shimmery midnight blue gown. The ensemble features full-length sleeves, a fitted bust, figure-hugging fit skirt and a floor-sweeping train.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat made a fierce appearance on the 65th Grammys red carpet in a black garbage bag dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Lizzo

Lizzo stole the night as she arrived in an orange gown and jacket by Dolce and Gabbana. The diva embraced her curves in a stunning ensemble with silver accents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves pulled off a bubblegum pink catsuit and teamed it up with a giant matching feather cape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacey Musgraves Closet 🦋 (@kaceymusgravescloset)

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini looked like a ray of sunshine in a sizzling bright yellow custom Prabal Gurung gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello stuns last night in sexy bra top and teamed it up with black thigh-high slit skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Alisha Gaddis

Alisha Gaddis looks stunning in pink tulle sleeves and a skirt featuring flower petals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Gaddis (@alishagaddishere)

Which Celebrity’s Red Carpet Look You Loved The Most? Tell us in the comments below