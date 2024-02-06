Home

Grammys 2024: US Singer Chloe Bailey’s Indian Couture Elegance Steals The Spotlight, See Viral Pics

For Grammy Awards 2024, Chloe Bailey picked a stylish cut-out gown from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's collection. This has become the second time the designer has created a Grammy outfit, the first being for singer Cardi B.

This isn’t the first time that a Gaurav Gupta design has marked its presence at the Grammy Awards. Last year, after Cardi B became his muse, the designer showcased another marvellous craftsmanship on the International Red Carpet 2024. This year, American singer Chloe Bailey decided to rest her faith in the creativity of Gaurav Gupta. The singer looked stunning in a risqué collection, representing Indian couture globally. Scroll down to take a look!

For the mega event, Chloe was decked up in a copper-hued cut-out gown with golden sequin embellishments. The bralette with a plunging sweetheart neckline was attached to the skirt-style bottom with a tapered hem. She opted for a cat-eye glam with nude ombre glossy lips, heavy lashes, sharp contour and beaming highlighter. To add more appeal to the look, she picked slinky gold earrings, a bracelet and a couple of statement rings from the accessories department. Chloe’s soft curly open hairdo was good to go for a dazzling red carpet entry.

Chloe Bailey’s Sparkling Entry in Gaurav Gupta’s Creation at Grammys 2024

The Delhi-based Couture, who recently presented his spring-summer collection for the second time at the Paris Fashion Week, has garnered praise from international celebrities. Last year, rapper Cardi B caught eyeballs in an electric blue sculpted gown by the Indian designer at the Grammy Awards. The figure-hugging number featured a structured veil extended from the statement shoulder. The attire also had a trail that carried all the elegance of her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Also, Pop queen Beyonce was spotted wearing a Gaurav Gupta creation on stage during her Renaissance Tour. Beyonce’s neon green Athena saree-style gown took more than 200 hours to create.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Gaurav Gupta has honestly become a common name on the red carpet of international events. Whether it’s for Cardi-B or Beyonce, his avant-garde collection has gained appreciation on many prestigious platforms.

