A byproduct of winemaking, grapeseed oil is in existence for more than 6000 years. Rich in omega-6 fatty acids, grapeseed oil is known to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. This oil is considered good for the treatment of skin conditions. Here, we tell you some of the benefits of using grapeseed oil.

Good for heart health

Being rich in omega-6 fatty acids and containing a bit of omega-3 fatty acids too, grapeseed oil is considered good for heart health. According to a study published in the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, the use of this oil can potentially lower the cholesterol level and inflammation, two factors associated with the onset of heart ailments.

Good for skin health

Containing vitamin E, grapeseed oil can moisturize your skin and prevent dry and flaking skin. It can also promote wound healing and prevent the development of skin cancer. Not only this, vitamin E can help to fight against allergic reactions, infections, and eczema. If you are suffering from sunburn or experiencing wrinkles or fine lines, then also you can use this oil to get rid of the problem.

Make your hair healthy

If you have a dry scalp, you may be experiencing the problem of dandruff. In this condition, you can use grapeseed oil as it is known to loose dead skin and restore moisture. The use of this oil can strengthen your hair and add shine to them. All you need to do is to apply a few drops of grapeseed oil on your scalp and massage your head before shampooing. This oil is also known as a natural remedy for baldness. According to experts in the field, linolenic acid present in the oil can actually help in stimulating hair growth. Also, grapeseed oil contains flavonoids called procyanidin oligomers, which are also known to induce hair growth.