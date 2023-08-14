Weight Loss to Cholesterol Control: 10 Green Tea Benefits to Know For Healthy Lifestyle

Home

Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, lowers cancer risk, manages diseases, and helps people control their weight.

Green Tea Benefits: Green Tea is probably the healthiest beverage available to date. Some of the amazing benefits include weight loss, blood pressure control and even clear skin. Green tea, which has its roots in China, is today famous due to its health advantages and is drunk all over the world. Camellia Sinensis’s unoxidized leaves are used to make green tea. It has more antioxidants and polyphenols since it has undergone less processing. A new study found that drinking green tea can help reduce the chance of developing type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and liver diseases.

10 AMAZING BENEFITS OF GREEN TEA

Helps in losing weight: Green tea contains polyphenol, which helps in faster oxidation of fat and it intensifies the rate at which the food is turned into calories by our body. Studies show that green tea helps in the reduction of fat, especially around your tummy. It increases your metabolic rate and thus helps you to decrease your weight. Lowers the risk of various types of cancer: Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It is caused by uncontrolled cell growth in the body. Damage caused by oxidation in the body contributes to cancer development. As green tea is packed with antioxidants it helps in lowering the risk of various types of cancers like breast cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer and prostate cancer. Green tea should be consumed without milk as adding milk to it will lower the antioxidant value of the drink. Lowers the risk of diabetes: Although studies have been inconsistent regarding the effect of green tea on diabetes, some have concluded that it reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Apparently, green tea helps regulate the level of glucose in the body, decrease sugar levels in the blood and increased insulin sensitivity. This can help you prevent high spikes of insulin. Lowers cholesterol: According to a study, drinking 10 cups of green tea a day can decrease total cholesterol. Drinking green tea improves the ratio of good and bad cholesterol in the blood and decreases bad cholesterol. It can be consumed as a beverage or as a capsule. Improves brain activity: Consuming green tea can improve brain activity as it contains the well-known stimulator, caffeine. Although the amount of caffeine is not as much as coffee, it is enough to stimulate your brain. Caffeine is not the only brain stimulator in green tea. It contains the amino acid L-theanine, which increases the activity of GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter that has anti-anxiety activity. L-theanine and caffeine work together to improve your brain function. Lowers the risk of heart disease: According to scientists, green tea helps your heart by keeping the lining of the blood vessels relaxed. Green tea also helps them withstand fluctuations in blood pressure. As green tea lowers the level of bad cholesterol level in the blood and has antioxidant properties, it lowers the risk of clot formation, which is the main cause of cardiac arrest. Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease: Green tea protects against the deterioration of the brain in old age. It is believed that green tea delays the damage caused due to diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The most common neurodegenerative disease, Alzheimer’s is the main cause of dementia. According to a study, green tea repaired damaged cells of the brain and protected it from dying. The green tea’s catechin compounds can protect neurones, lowering the risk of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Improves dental health: Green tea contains catechin that can inhibit viruses and kill bacteria, lowering the risk of infection and improving the health of your teeth. The plaque in your mouth is caused by Streptococcus mutans (bacteria) and it leads to tooth decay and cavity formation. According to studies, the growth of Streptococcus mutans can be inhibited by catechins present in green tea. This leads to decreased bad breath, lower risk of cavities and improved dental health. Reduces risk of blood pressure: According to studies, drinking green tea regularly can lower blood pressure to the normal range. Good for your skin Good for your skin: Apparently, green tea can help reduce the signs of ageing and wrinkles. Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. As per a study, topical application of green can reduce the damage caused by the sun. A study conducted in 2007 revealed that green tea could be the answer for the treatment of many skin diseases like psoriasis. The inflammation of the skin can be treated using green tea.

