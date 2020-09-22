Loaded with antioxidants and bioactive compounds, green tea is one of the healthiest drinks to have. From improving your brain function to lowering your risk of heart disease, and helping in weight loss, green tea contributes to your health in many ways. Native to India and China, green tea has gained popularity as a medicinal tea around the world. Also Read - Weight Loss: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares How to Make the Right Diet Choice for Weight Loss

But, that does not mean you need to keep sipping this drink throughout the day as most people do. Don't fall for a common misconception that the more you consume it, the better your health will be. The time of having green tea plays a significant role in whether or not you will fetch the benefits of this beverage.

Best Time to Drink Green Tea

The ideal time to have green tea is in the morning before going for your work out session. So, you should start your day with a cup of this herbal drink instead of caffeine and sugar-rich coffee or tea. Though green tea also contains caffeine the amount of this stimulant is quite less compared to coffee. Also, the presence of theanine in green tea is known to improve mood and increase your focus. Those who are trying to lose weight should have a cup of green tea every day before starting exercising to burn fat effectively. In case you wish to improve its taste, you can add some mint leaves, honey, and lemon juice to the green tea.

Worst Time to Drink Green Tea

You should never consume green tea after having a meal or at night. This is because certain compounds present in green tea can block the absorption of minerals like iron, copper, and chromium that are present in food by binding with them. On the other hand, sipping a cup of green tea can interfere with your sleep. The caffeine present in it can also cause anxiety, nervousness, and high blood pressure.