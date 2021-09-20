The Akshaya Patra Foundation has been using its kitchen network to undertake food assistance in 20 states and one union territory during the pandemic. Going beyond cooked meals, the Foundation has introduced different types of grocery kits to serve vulnerable populations; each designed keeping in mind the needs of a specific group.Also Read - ‘Like Foundation to Building, Healthy Children Needed For New, Strong India’: PM Modi in Vrindavan at Akshaya Patra Event

Essential Grocery Kits: Each essential grocery kit has a dry ration for 42 meal servings, which includes non-perishable foods like rice, dal (lentils), wheat or millet flour, fortified salt, sugar, and spices, and vegetables with a long shelf-life. The contents of these kits are based on the local palate. Over 13.96 lakh essential grocery kits have been distributed across the country since the pandemic began.

Happiness Kits for MDM Beneficiaries: Through the Happiness Kits initiative, Akshaya Patra strives to ensure the health and education of its beneficiaries during the pandemic. Every kit contains dry rations for 20 meal servings, educational supplies and an activity book (regional language), hygiene products, and a sanitary pack. Over 14.65 lakh Happiness Kits have been distributed among MDM beneficiaries across the country since the pandemic began.

Family Happiness Kits: Family Happiness Kits combine Essential Grocery Kits and Happiness Kits to create a single kit for a family of four, i.e., two adults and two children. Each of these kits contains a dry ration for 120 meals and includes notebooks for children and sanitary pads for girls, as well as a COVID Awareness Booklet. Nearly 29,000 Family Happiness Kits have been distributed in 10 locations across the country since the second wave of the pandemic began in April 2021.

Raksha Kits (Incentivised Vaccination Drive): Akshaya Patra has started incentivized vaccination drives to help overcome vaccine hesitancy. After taking the shot, individuals received refreshments (juice, water, and a banana/khichdi) as well as a unique customized kit called the Raksha Kit. Each Raksha Kit contains essential groceries for 21 meal servings. Since June 2021, over 20,000 people have been vaccinated and provided Raksha Kits in Delhi and Bangalore.

Shakti Kits: Shakti Kits are designed to meet the nutritional needs of women during pregnancy. The contents of these curated kits, i.e., malt-based protein mix, protein porridge mix pack, Dhatri Loha (Ayurvedic immunity booster), pulses, peanuts, green moong, turmeric powder, and Double Fortified Salt (DFS), serve to boost the health of pregnant women. In addition, the kit will also contain a set of 10 masks. As of 31 August, over 3,000 Shakti Kits have been distributed in Karnataka.

As of 31 August 2021, the Foundation has cumulatively served over 17.53 crore meals to vulnerable populations across 20 states and one UT.

(This is a press release)