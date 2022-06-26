Even after a heart attack, your heart can be as healthy as before. This has been revealed in a recent research conducted by the University of California. Scientists have found in research that cells that die from a heart attack can be revived through hormones. The special thing is that they will be completely natural which will also prove to be very beneficial in the case of gene therapy procedures. So far, this experiment has been done in rats. It is yet to be tested on humans.Also Read - 8 Ways Lauric Acid Can Boost Your Overall Health

If the test works on humans, it could open the way to saving and prolonging life for people who have had heart attacks. A synthetic messenger ribonucleic acid has been used in this experiment done on rats. In this technique, mRNA creates a 'blueprint' of DNA sequences, which the body uses to make proteins where the proteins build and control our cells.

The purpose of doing this is to give different instructions for different biological processes by changing the mRNA. This message is generated in two ways. First through Stemming and second through YAP5SA. Both these hormones activate the cardiomyocytes of the heart muscle. This helps to revive the cells of the heart that have died. Scientists want dead cells to become new cells.

Heart attacks account for 1 quarter of all deaths in the world

Heart attack is a serious disease. Heart disease accounts for a quarter of all deaths worldwide. Heart disease deaths have increased by more than two million in the last 20 years. By 2019, this figure has reached 90 lakhs.