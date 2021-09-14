New Delhi: Eye lashes extension has become an important part of today’s fashion trend. It has become as common as getting your hair on your legs or hands waxed! Who doesn’t love voluminous eyelashes?

If you are someone who is struggling to grow thick and long eyelashes, then we suggest you try these natural home remedies that may work for you.

Castor Oil

One of the age-old methods to try is to apply castor oil. Well, it is a known hair growth stimulant and its naturally occurring fatty acids may help your lashes to grow luscious eyelashes. How to apply? Use a Q-tip to gently apply castor oil to your eyelashes. Make sure to not put it inside your eyes! Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning. Try this daily and in a couple of weeks, you will notice a dramatic rise in the volume.

Shea Butter

Next one in the list is shea butter as it is replete with vitamin A and vitamin E. These vitamins will help strengthen your eyelashes by nourishing the hair follicles and enhancing their growth. Take shea butter on your fingertips, and carefully apply it on to your eyelashes. Try this on a daily basis before going to bed, and rinse off your eyes in the morning.

A Mix of Coconut, Almond and Olive Oil

This one works well too for a thick and long eyelashes. Mix all of the three oils together, and apply the mixture gently on your eyelashes. Leave it on for 3 to 4 hours and wash it off. You can do this daily too! The oils are extremely rich in proteins and minerals and can have amazing effects on your eyelashes.

Petroleum Jelly

One of the simplest and conventional hacks to improve eyelash growth is the application of petroleum jelly. Considered an excellent emollient and hydrating agent, petroleum jelly helps your lashes to grow faster and thicker. Don’t forget to apply pure petroleum jelly on your eyelashes daily and you can blend it over the eyelids too.

Vitamin E

Take a vitamin E capsule, puncture it and apply the oil on your eye lashes. There is no fixed time to do this and hence, you can do this any time of the day. Here’s another hack – you can also apply this oil before applying mascara to prevent lash clumping and breakage. Better yet, invest in mascaras that contain vitamin E to keep your eyelashes luscious and strong.

(Disclaimer: India.com appeals to readers to take these only as suggestions. Before following any such treatment/medication/diet, please consult a doctor.)