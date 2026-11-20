GTA 6 makes style statement with Lucia’s wardrobe and Vice City’s fashion scene

From statement outfits to carefully styled character looks, the newly launched game has brought a distinct visual identity to its fictional city, making fashion an important part of its overall experience.

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GTA 6 turns Vice City into a fashion playground (PC: Twitter)

The most awaited game of the year has brought much more than chaos, action and an intriguing storyline. Grand Theft Auto VI has taken the internet by storm with something unexpected: its fashion. After nearly 13 years of waiting, the game has finally arrived and its attention to detail suggests some seriously picture-perfect research went into creating its visual world. From character outfits to the streets of Vice City, every style choice seems to have a story of its own. While players are busy exploring the new world, fashion enthusiasts have found another reason to talk about the game.

Lucia and Jason bring different fashion moods to Vice City

One of the biggest talking points surrounding GTA 6 is the wardrobe of its lead characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Lucia’s style stands out with its mix of fitted tops, sporty separates, casual streetwear with bandanas, along with masks and outfits suited for a night out. Her wardrobe reflects a modern fashion sensibility while keeping things practical for the different situations she encounters.

Jason, on the other hand, brings a relaxed holiday mood to the screen. His tropical-print shirts, casual trousers and easy-going outfits reflect the sunny atmosphere of the fictional city. Together, their styles capture two sides of Vice City, from laid-back beach culture to its energetic nightlife.

Luxury-inspired fashion gets a playful makeover

Fashion in GTA 6 is not limited to everyday clothing. The game also features accessories and outfits that appear inspired by luxury fashion. From statement handbags and logo-heavy tracksuit bottoms to eye-catching watches, the visual details have caught the attention of fans.

However, these designs should not automatically be considered official luxury brand collaborations. The franchise has a long history of creating fictional labels that playfully reflect real-world consumer culture. Its approach to fashion often combines humour with commentary on status symbols and the obsession with designer products.

Real-world fashion collaborations take the excitement further

The fashion conversation has also moved beyond the gaming screen. A GTA-themed pop-up at London’s Selfridges brings the game’s visual identity into the retail space with a collection of around 60 merchandise pieces. The collection includes graphic T-shirts, keychains and a varsity jacket inspired by Vice City’s style.

There is also a sneaker collaboration involving Nike and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack that draws inspiration from the game. Reflective blue-lens sunglasses and other themed merchandise add to the growing connection between gaming and fashion.

These developments show how a popular gaming franchise can become part of a much wider lifestyle conversation. Fans can now connect with its visual identity through clothing and accessories as well as gameplay.

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Why GTA 6 is bringing gaming and fashion closer

Gaming and fashion have shared a growing connection over the years. From digital outfits to collaborations with designers and streetwear labels, virtual worlds have become another space for creative expression.

GTA 6 takes this relationship further through Vice City’s distinctive mix of neon colours, tropical influences, nightlife dressing and luxury-inspired details. The option to experiment with character outfits also makes clothing an important part of building an identity within the game.

GTA 6 India launch date and platforms

Grand Theft Auto VI launched in India on November 19, 2026, at midnight IST. The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its worldwide launch took place on the same date, marking the return of the franchise’s main series after more than 13 years.