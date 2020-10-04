Actor Disha Patani loves floral printed dresses is a known fact. During the lockdown, the actor had shared multiple posts nailing comfortable floral outfits. Recently, Disha posted a picture of herself wearing the playful prints. The mini sunflower print dress gave us major summer feels. Also Read - A Fashion Guide To Flaunt Your Baby Bump in Style

View this post on Instagram Last one🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, short sleeves with elasticized ruffle cuff. Disha kept the look simple and minimal, she wore a heart-shaped earring along with a tiny necklace. This dress worn by Disha is a steal, you too can add this too your wardrobe. The dress in the picture is from the brand Petal & Pup and is of USD 99.95. The Bowie dress is worth INR 7,328. Find the link below.

Bowie Dress – Yellow

Floral dresses are the trend of the season, they are chic, comfortable, and stylish. This is not the first time, Disha sported a floral outfit. The actor has proved her love for floral outfits a lot of times. Here’s the proof!

View this post on Instagram 🌸🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 21, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🦖 last oneee A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 4, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

Up your fashion game with floral outfits.