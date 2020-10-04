Actor Disha Patani loves floral printed dresses is a known fact. During the lockdown, the actor had shared multiple posts nailing comfortable floral outfits. Recently, Disha posted a picture of herself wearing the playful prints. The mini sunflower print dress gave us major summer feels. Also Read - A Fashion Guide To Flaunt Your Baby Bump in Style
The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, short sleeves with elasticized ruffle cuff. Disha kept the look simple and minimal, she wore a heart-shaped earring along with a tiny necklace. This dress worn by Disha is a steal, you too can add this too your wardrobe. The dress in the picture is from the brand Petal & Pup and is of USD 99.95. The Bowie dress is worth INR 7,328. Find the link below.
Bowie Dress – Yellow
Floral dresses are the trend of the season, they are chic, comfortable, and stylish. This is not the first time, Disha sported a floral outfit. The actor has proved her love for floral outfits a lot of times. Here’s the proof!
View this post on Instagram
🌸
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on
Up your fashion game with floral outfits.