Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also a fashion icon. Be it a saree or a sexy thigh-high slit gown, the actor can style any look of her advantage. Bigg Boss 14's finale was a blast and the dance performance of Nora was the icing on the cake. She attended the event in a pastel pink saree by designer label Tarun Tahiliani and made her fans fall in love with her all over again.

The Dilbar girl chose to wear a pastel pink sequin saree teamed with a halter neck blouse that has heavy golden embroidery on it. The fashionista opted for minimal jewellery. For the glam, Nora went for a subtle makeup look with pink matte lipstick, blush pink eyes, and eyebrows on fleek. She wore her hair down with loose curls which added more edge to her overall look. Nora's saree looks like an off-shoulder dress.

Recently, Nora took to Instagram and shared her blush pink look, captioned it with two pink flowers, same as the colour of her outfit. Fans are flooding the comment section and calling her 'lit'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Price of Nora’s pastel pink saree:

The pastel pink saree of Nora which she flaunted at the Bigg Boss 14’s finale, costs Rs 69,900 and is available for buying on the official website of Tarun Tahiliani.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is basking the success of her new song Chhor Denge, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. She was also loved and appreciated for her performance in the ‘Nach Meri Rani’ music video with Guru Randhawa. She acted in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She will be next starring Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She has been reportedly signed for Ganpath.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari