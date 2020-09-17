Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently clicked outside the residence of her father Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. For the family outing, the actor wore an easy-breezy cotton romper but what caught everyone’s attention was the tiny bag that she accompanied her outfit with. Also Read - Vidya Balan Just Wore a Saree Worth Rs 63k And We Are Awestruck - See Viral Photos

It was a small sparkly bag that Sara carried in a cross-bodied fashion. The actor rarely fails to impress with her fashion picks and is often credited for bringing out the comfortable fashion in the newest generation of the female actors in the Bollywood. And seems like once again, the Kedarnath actor set a new trend with her bag.

Sara’s bag was from the label Irregular Choice that deals in all things cute, shiny, and related to the dream-like characters like Unicorn, barbie princesses, and Disney stories. The bag that Sara carried is called a ‘jitterbug bag’ that comes with a quirky applique designing of some french fries, a burger and a strawberry shake.

While it was a pretty unusual pick, Sara perfectly contrasted her look with the bag and left her swooning over her style sense once again. The bag, as it’s mentioned on the designer’s site, costs approx Rs 11,000. It’s currently unavailable for buying but too-cute-to-not-think of buying it. Isn’t it?