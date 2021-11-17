Mumbai: Art is meant to evoke emotion as well as incite perspective, and in most cases, a person’s taste in art can be very telling of who they are. It is no wonder then, that picking art for your home can be quite a daunting experience. For most of us, our home is the most intimate part of who we are. It’s an extension of our personality, an almost microscopic view of who we are as an individual, a unit, or a family. So then, of course, the process of selection is going to be a little more meticulous than usual.Also Read - Pregnancy Health Tips: Simple And Safe Exercises For Pregnant Women To Follow In First Trimester, Watch Video

The art in our homes serves the dual role of – aesthetic appeal and as a creative representation of the character of the home as well as the people who live in it. So let's explore a few handy tips that can serve as a guide to picking the right artwork for your home:

Buy offline, research online:

The digital ecosystem may have invaded every facet of our lives, but when it comes to buying art, experiencing it in person is always the way to go. Research, of course, can be done online and is encouraged but, in order to truly understand if it calls to your creative sensibilities and fits the vibe of your home, you must be able to stand in its presence and let it wash over you. With that said there are always exceptions to every rule. In cases where you are familiar with the artist and trust the gallery, buying online can be a more practical option but it must be done very selectively. Make a statement with something you love:

Statement pieces are a great way to add personality to your house. And considering that these pieces may very well be the hallmark of your home it’s best to pick something you love, which is good quality i.e. original, from a reputable gallery and by an artist that’s built somewhat of a good reputation. These pieces may be a little bit heavier on the pocket but truly good art is never a bad investment. The value of enjoyment that the piece will bring over the next 30 years or so, spanning generations and serving as an heirloom of sorts, will be priceless. In fact, it can even be a great way to start building out your design vision for your home or a particular room. Picking art for the room and not the room for the art:

Contrary to the methodology followed for a statement piece for some rooms like the kitchen, for example, the artwork should lean more towards smaller pieces or pieces that don't overwhelm the space but rather complement it. In a home office or your office space within a room more personalised prints that are inspired by things, people, or places you love are a great way to add personality. Furthermore picking pops of colour with abstract or contemporary styles to contrast subdued or monochromatic colour schemes can add just a dash of character to a room. The same can be done the other way round as well. Lighting and Display:

Considering the primary light source in any room is critical to picking your art. If a room is exposed to a lot of natural light it is recommended to steer clear of picking or placing expensive artwork there, instead, opt for more cost-effective prints that are less likely to fade over time. The lighting and display also depend on the medium you’re considering. If it’s a sculpture, then you must think of placement as well as lighting – picking a spot that allows you to position it between a few lights will bring out the shapes and detail better, especially since sculptures are best appreciated from multiple angles.

The sheer breadth of genres, styles, and forms to choose from can be overwhelming. The volumes of creativity and juxtaposition can send you in a tizzy, making you wonder if that piece truly speaks to you or is it just the way it's displayed in the gallery that has you eyeing it. However, like the experience of art itself, the journey to selection should be deeply personal and must be guided by instinct as well as intuition.

— Inputs from Dr Gunjan Shrivastava, Professional Artist, Educator, Art Critic and Co-founder of You Lead India Foundation