COVID-19 infection is deadly and it is associated with certain concerning complications like diabetes, lung fibrosis, heart-related conditions, etc. Recently, scientists have found a new addition to the list of COVID-19 complications.

In Pune, till now, 15 COVID-19 patients have been found to be affected by an unusual side-effect that's making them temporarily paralyzed. According to reports, 2 COVID-19 patients among them have even died owing to this new complication called Guillain Barre syndrome. In Mumbai too, 24 corona patients were reported to be affected by Guillain Barre syndrome. Here we will tell you all about this lesser-known medical problem.

What is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

It is a rare autoimmune disorder that occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks health nerve cells present in your peripheral nervous system which is a network of nerves leading from the brain and spinal cord to different body parts. Guillain Barre syndrome is characterised by numbness, weakness, and tingling sensation that further leads to paralysis of the whole body. Usually, this disorder is triggered by an infection especially a lung infection or gastroenteritis.

Causes And Symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Guillain-Barre syndrome normally occurs after a few weeks of a respiratory or digestive tract infection, It has been found to occur following infection with Zika virus and is now affecting COVID-19 patients too. Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when your immune system attacks the nerves’ protective covering called myelin sheath and damages it. This results in loss of signal transmission to your brain, causing weakness, numbness, or paralysis.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome include needles sensation in toes, fingers, wrists, unsteady walking, double vision, rapid heart rate, difficulty breathing, difficulty in facial movement, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Guillain Barre Syndrome

It is a bit difficult to diagnose Guillain Barre syndrome in its earliest stages as its signs and symptoms mimic those of other neurological disorders. Before confirming the condition, a doctor will ask for your medical history, conduct your physical examination, and may even perform certain diagnostic tests including a spinal tap, electromyography, and/or nerve conduction studies.

Sadly, there is no cure for Guillain Barre syndrome. As far as its treatment is concerned, there are two options to help in reducing the severity of the illness and speedy recovery of the patient. These are plasma exchange and immunoglobulin therapy.