Gujarat Makes World Record With Most People Performing Surya Namaskar; 7 Benefits of Practising This Yoga Asana Daily

Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is yoga routine that serve several health benefits too. Recently, Gujarat made world record with over thousand people performing it at a time.

Gujarat Makes World Record With Most People Performing Surya Namaskar; 7 Benefits of Practising This Yoga Asana Daily (PTI)

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a traditional yoga sequence that combines a series of asanas (poses) with synchronised breathing. Recently, the state of Gujarat made it to the Guinness Book of World Records just at the start of the year. Thousands of people gathered to practise this yoga routine. Practising Surya Namaskar regularly can offer several benefits for the mind, body, and overall well-being. Here are seven benefits of Surya Namaskar:

HEALTH BENEFITS OF SURYA NAMASKAR

Physical Fitness: Surya Namaskar is a full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups. It helps improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. The sequence involves stretching, bending, and balancing, which contribute to enhanced physical fitness and body awareness. Increased Flexibility: The different poses in Surya Namaskar gently stretch and flex various muscle groups, including the spine, hamstrings, shoulders, and hips. Regular practice can improve overall flexibility and range of motion. Improved Digestion: Surya Namaskar involves forward bends, which can stimulate the abdominal organs and help improve digestion. The combination of stretching, compression, and deep breathing can enhance blood flow to the digestive system, supporting its healthy functioning. Mental Clarity and Focus: The synchronisation of breath and movement in Surya Namaskar helps calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve mental clarity. The practice can enhance focus and concentration, promoting a sense of calm and balance. Energy Boost: Surya Namaskar is an invigorating practice that can help increase energy levels. The combination of dynamic movements and deep breathing helps oxygenate the body, stimulate circulation, and awaken the senses. Weight Management: Regular practice of Surya Namaskar can contribute to weight management goals. The sequence involves dynamic movements that help burn calories, improve metabolism, and build lean muscle mass. Overall Well-being: Surya Namaskar is often practiced as a holistic exercise that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit. It can promote a sense of overall well-being, balance emotions, and cultivate a positive outlook on life.

It’s important to note that while Surya Namaskar has many potential benefits, it may not be suitable for everyone. Individuals with specific health conditions or injuries should consult with a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine. Additionally, it’s essential to practice Surya Namaskar with proper alignment and under the guidance of a trained instructor to avoid injury and maximize its benefits.

Gujarat Makes World Record With Surya Namaskar

Gujarat set a Guinness World Record on Monday after more than 50,000 people performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ simultaneously at 108 venues, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said the state “welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat”. Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is an ancient Yogic practice of paying respect to the rising sun and comprises different postures or Asanas.

As per the state government’s release, Gujarat’s name has been registered in the ‘Guinness World Records’ on the very first day of 2024 for the largest number of people, performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ simultaneously at 108 venues. More than 50,000 people took part in the statewide event, the release informed.

The main event was organised in the present of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana district, the release said.

The main event was organised in the present of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana district, the release said.