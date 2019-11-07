November 7 marks the birthday of the first Sikh Guru. He was the one who put the foundation of Sikhism. Celebrated on a large scale with great enthusiasm around the world, the occasion ranks among popular festivals in India. In every celebration, food remains an important part. And, Guru Nanak Jayanti is no exception. Also known as Gurupurab, during Guru Nanak Jayanti, people recite verses from Guru Granth Sahib and take out processions. Also, lip-smacking dishes are prepared on the occasion and are distributed among people. As the festival is around the corner, here we share the recipe of one of the most popular and delectable dishes that is prepared on the occasion.

Atte ka Seera

Ingredients:

2 tbsp wheat flour

2½ tbsp ghee

1 cup sugar/molasses (Jaggery)

2½ cups of water

Elaichi powder (for flavoring)

Pistachios (chopped, for decorating)

Almonds (chopped, for decorating)

Steps to make it: