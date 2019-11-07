November 7 marks the birthday of the first Sikh Guru. He was the one who put the foundation of Sikhism. Celebrated on a large scale with great enthusiasm around the world, the occasion ranks among popular festivals in India. In every celebration, food remains an important part. And, Guru Nanak Jayanti is no exception. Also known as Gurupurab, during Guru Nanak Jayanti, people recite verses from Guru Granth Sahib and take out processions. Also, lip-smacking dishes are prepared on the occasion and are distributed among people. As the festival is around the corner, here we share the recipe of one of the most popular and delectable dishes that is prepared on the occasion.
Atte ka Seera
Ingredients:
2 tbsp wheat flour
2½ tbsp ghee
1 cup sugar/molasses (Jaggery)
2½ cups of water
Elaichi powder (for flavoring)
Pistachios (chopped, for decorating)
Almonds (chopped, for decorating)
Steps to make it:
- To begin, take a pan, put desi ghee in it and let it be hot enough.
- Now, place flour in the pan and roast it on slow flame.
- Keep stirring it constantly otherwise the flour will burn.
- On the other hand, boil water in a pan with sugar in it.
- Once the wheat flour turns golden brown, put the boiling sugar water in it.
- Stir the mixture well to mix.
- Make sure you stir it continuously till the excess water evaporates and ghee separates.
- Now, add Elaichi powder in it and mix it well.
- Now the delicious Atte ka Seera is ready for garnishing.
- Remove the Seera from heat and decorate it with chopped pistachios and almonds.
- Serve it warm.