Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first of the ten Sikh gurus. His birthday is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti across the world. This is a special day and a sacred festival of the Sikh community. On this day, followers of Sikhism aim to follow the three guiding principles set forth by Guru Nanak Dev. Apart from this, a religious procession (also called Prabhat Pheri) is also carried out with people singing religious songs. Akhand Path are also held at various Gurudwaras. This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is being celebrated on November 19.Also Read - Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: How India is Celebrating Guru Nanak’s 552nd Birth Anniversary | Photos And Videos

Here are some of the messages and wishings that you must send to your family and friends on this Guru Nanak Jayanti:

May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

May this Gurpurab bring happiness and prosperity in your and your loved ones’ lives.

May you find the strength to tide over all obstacles with his grace. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family.

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten you and help you attain whatever you wish for. Happy Gurpurab!

May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always.

Wish a very happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate the Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy Gurpurab 2021!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessing on you this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Happy Gurupurab! Also Read - Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Watch Morning Prayers LIVE From Har Mandir Sahib (Golden Temple)