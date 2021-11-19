Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 Latest Updates: Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab is one of the significant days for members of the Sikh community. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. He was born in the Talwandi region in Pakistan. According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of Kartik month in 1469. Every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to honour Guru Nanak Dev’s life, achievements, and most importantly, his legacy.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 6 Days From Tomorrow | Complete List Here

On this occasion, members of the Sikh community take out Prabhat Pheris and sing hymns. On Gurupurab, followers of Sikhism get up at Amrit Vela which is 4 AM and sing morning hymns called Asaa-ki-Vaar.

Notably, the Gurupurab celebrations begin two days prior to the day. Devotees read the holy book Guru Granth Sahib in the Gurudwaras which is called Akhand Path. A day before the festival, they hold processions at several places with a palanquin of the Granth and the flag.

On the day, people also visit religious places to offer prayers. Dressed in traditional attires, they offer prayers. According to the traditional Bikrami calendar, the Guru was born on Kartik (Kattak) Purnima(Puranmashi). This year, it falls on November 19, 2021.

Where to watch live stream of morning prayer from golden temple:

Guru Nanak believed that an individual could connect to God through sincere prayers and he didn’t encourage traditions that included sacrifices. The verses from Guru Granth Sahib describes that the creator of the universe was one. The verses also preach selfless service to humanity, social justice for all, irrespective of differences.