Singer Guru Randhawa is famous for his Punjabi hits and music. His new house is a true blue reflection of his art and how he is in sync with his craft. His house reflects how far he has come in life. Guru's house is all about colours and artwork.

He gave a quick tour of his house in the episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. According to the description of the house, it read, "Guru Randhawa welcomes us into his luxurious yet comfortable home, a true testament to his journey and success. The home is filled with warm spaces for relaxation and entertainment, as well as an eclectic mix of art and objects from around the world that adorn the walls. Every aspect of this house has been designed keeping in mind his artistic energy and vibrancy."

Check Out The House

Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzania's Kili Paul Grooves to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Impresses Indians | Watch

From colours to artworks from different corners of the world, Guru’s entire house was about art, colours and furniture. Keeping in mind his fondness for mirrors, he said,” One thing I’ve picked up along the way is love for mirrors. Makes me think, makes me reflect. Makes my house mine with my likes and tastes.”

Taking his viewers further into his house, he showed the living area. Here he plays FIFA on the television with his friends. His house was adorned with a blue sofa, purple chairs, a glass coffee table and an ancient ship showpiece in wood. The dining area was crafted with a round table and colourful chairs. There is a huge massive artwork done on one of the walls. The massive artwork depicted his fondness for tea. Guru says,” There is no better vibe, energy and happiness than that found at home.”

Talking about songwriting and where he gets his ideas and plans, Guru said,” Music is just a form of art. So I fill my house with beautiful art pieces from around the world. Its calming, its beautiful and it adds so much life and style to the walls.” His most favourite corner of the house is the place where his exquisite art pieces collected from different parts of the world rested.