Gurgaon: CGS Hospital, the renowned veterinary hospital located in DLF Phase III, Gurugram, has launched a new program 'The Canine/Feline Blood Donation Program' on the occasion of its 11th Foundation Day. Envisioned to deliver comprehensive veterinary facilities with love, compassion, and utmost care that a pet deserves and the trust of 11 years, it also launched the most awaited 'CGS.com' e-commerce portal for pet parents during the event, to buy essentials and utilities from the CGS pet shop and avail doorstep deliveries.

Both the initiatives were launched by Dr. B S Laura, Director-General- Animal Husbandry, Haryana, Dr. Tejinder Rana, Registrar- Haryana Veterinary Council, Dr. Punita Gahlawat, Deputy Director of Gurugram, Animal Husbandry Department and Dr. Yash Garg, IAS- Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

The initiative will help save the lives of pets in need. Interested pet parents can get their pets enrolled in the program. The donations will be hassle-free and based on the requirements.

Committed to serve better both pet and stray animals with equal care and compassion, the CGS Hospital Spokesperson said, “At CGS Hospital (a unit of CGS Charitable Trust), we consistently strive to deliver medical facilities through the state-of-the-art technologies, which are rare in this field. With empathy being the guiding force, we look forward to continuing our services for many years to come.”

During the pandemic, people have realized the importance of digital presence. Having a doorstep facility is more important than ever. While COVID-19 vaccines are available only for people, this virus is harmful to pets equally. This e-commerce platform will ensure all best practices are in place.

Today, people are more aware than ever about what their pets want, therefore, it is important to keep their both mental and physical well-being in check. With all these measures, the hospital will be able to maintain a better ecosystem.