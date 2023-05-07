Home

Gut Health: 3 Indian Spices For Easy Digestion in Summer

Stomach problems like bloating, abdominal pain, gas, and diarrhoea are typically experienced by those with digestive problems. Here's how you can treat theses issues with your easily available kitchen spices.

Gut Health: Digestion plays a crucial role in terms of our health as well as the health of our body. Digestion involves more than just breaking down food and giving our bodies the nutrition they need. It is necessary for living a healthy life. People with digestive issues frequently experience stomach issues like bloating, abdominal pain, gas, and diarrhoea. Our gut is essential to our health and requires nourishment from a diet heavy in fibre, fermented foods, and colourful fruits and vegetables. Did you know a variety of spices in your kitchen that you can use to treat digestive issues? Recent research has demonstrated that many of the spices we use in our cooking encourage the liver to secrete bile that contains more bile acids. Ayurveda doctor Vara Yanamandra shares the top three spices easily available in every Indian kitchen to improve your gut health.

3 INDIAN SPICES FOR BETTER GUT HEALTH

Cumin (Jeera) is known to stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which helps break down food more efficiently. It also helps to reduce bloating and flatulence and can boost overall digestive health. Coriander (Dhaniya) aids in digestion by reducing inflammation in the gut and improving the absorption of nutrients. Dhaniya with dry ginger is a great remedy for tridosha samana/balancing. It also has a mild laxative effect, which can help relieve constipation and improve bowel movements. Carom (Ajwain) is known to stimulate digestive fire, which helps to improve digestion and reduce bloating. It brings Apana Vata downwards and relieves pain in the lower abdomen. It is also a natural remedy for indigestion, acidity, and flatulence.

A healthy digestive tract is essential for living a long, disease-free life. The answer to living well, according to many experts, is actually found in your stomach. You can support better digestion and overall wellness by incorporating these Ayurvedic spices into your cooking.

