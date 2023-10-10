Gut Health: 5 Morning Drinks to Heal Stomach Pain And Discomfort

Home

Gut Health: The most common cause of upset stomach or abdominal discomfort is an infection with a virus that inflames the intestines and stomach walls.

Gut Health: An upset stomach is a type of digestive issue that is identified by discomfort in the upper abdomen and a sensation of sluggishness or rapid satiety after eating. Bloating, heartburn, acid reflux, nausea, constipation, and diarrhoea are other potential side effects. It can also indicate that you have a food intolerance. For instance, some foods like dairy, gluten, and even fried or spicy food may cause your stomach to become sensitive. These goods may aggravate a sensitive stomach, giving you that uneasy sensation, when you ingest them.

Fennel Water: Since the enzymes aid in better absorption of food molecules, fennel seeds can help to reduce the burning feeling in the stomach. Fennel’s fibre aids in promoting regular bowel movements and relieves constipation. Spicy Curd: Due to the presence of beneficial bacteria, taking probiotics can aid in improving gut and digestive health. 1 cup cold fresh curd, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, and a dash of black salt are all you need to prepare this simple beverage. Lemon Tea: You may make a straightforward tea with tulsi leaves, lemon slices, and a teaspoon of carom seeds to soothe an upset stomach. To create this tea, combine 3 cups of water, 4 lemon slices, 1 teaspoon of carom seeds, and tulsi leaves. Ginger Water: Take a pan, add 2 glasses of water, and 1 inch of perfectly grated ginger to prepare this straightforward tea. Pour the tea after straining. Black pepper and a dab of honey might help with bloating and pain. Orange Juice: It is a great source of potassium, vitamin C, and digestive-boosting antioxidants. Orange juice boosts immunity and prevents digestive issues.

Avoid drinking drinks with caffeine since it might aggravate an already uncomfortable stomach. Soda’s carbonation causes the stomach to expand and its internal pressure to rise. Acid reflux is more common when increased pressure and caffeine’s effects are combined. An upset stomach may typically be handled at home. A doctor’s attention is required if symptoms are severe or persistent.

